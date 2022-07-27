M/I Homes Reports 2022 Second Quarter Results

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE: MHO) announced results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022.

2022 Second Quarter Highlights:

  • Revenue increased 8% to $1.0 billion, a second quarter record
  • Pre-tax income increased 29% to $182 million, an all-time quarter record
  • Net income, an all-time quarter record, increased 27% to $137 million ($4.79 per diluted share) from  2021's $108 million ($3.58 per diluted share)
  • Homes delivered decreased 6% to 2,133 and average sales price increased 16% to $477,000
  • New contracts of 1,820, down 20% with average community count down 8%
  • Backlog units decreased 5% to 5,213
  • Backlog sales value increased 9% to $2.7 billion, a second quarter record
  • Shareholders' equity reached an all-time record of $1.8 billion, a 24% increase from a year ago, with book value per share of $66
  • Homebuilding debt to capital ratio of 28% compared to 31% at June 30, 2021
  • Return on equity improved to 27%

For the second quarter of 2022, the Company reported pre-tax income of $182.2 million and net income of $136.8 million, or $4.79 per diluted share.  This compares to pre-tax income of $141.3 million and net income of $107.6 million, or $3.58 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021.  For the six months ended June 30, 2022, net income increased 19% to $228.7 million, or $7.93 per diluted share, compared to $192.5 million, or $6.43 per diluted share, for the same period of 2021.

Homes delivered in 2022's second quarter decreased 6% to 2,133 homes. This compares to 2,258 homes delivered in 2021's second quarter.  Homes delivered for the six months ended June 30, 2022 decreased 8% to 3,956 from 2021's deliveries of 4,277.  New contracts for the second quarter of 2022 decreased 20% over 2021's 2,267 new contracts.  For the first six months of 2022, new contracts decreased 19% to 4,334 compared to 5,376 in 2021. Homes in backlog at June 30, 2022 had a total sales value of $2.7 billion, a 9% increase from a year ago. Backlog units at June 30, 2022 decreased 5% to 5,213 homes, with an average sales price of $519,000.  At June 30, 2021, backlog sales value was $2.5 billion, with backlog units of 5,488 and an average sales price of $454,000.  M/I Homes had 168 communities at June 30, 2022 compared to 175 communities at June 30, 2021.  The Company's cancellation rate was 11% in the second quarter of 2022 compared to 7% in the second quarter of 2021.

Robert H. Schottenstein, Chief Executive Officer and President, commented, "At a time of rapidly changing market conditions, we had a very strong quarter highlighted by record quarterly net income of $137 million, 27% better than a year ago, and a 34% increase in earnings per diluted share. These record earnings resulted in our return on equity improving to 27%. Our revenues increased 8% to a second quarter record $1 billion, with gross margins improving by 220 basis points to 27.3%, and SG&A improving by 70 basis points to 9.7%, all leading to a pretax income margin of 17.5%. Our backlog sales value at June 30 increased 9% to a second quarter record $2.7 billion."

Mr. Schottenstein continued, "During the quarter, we began experiencing a moderation in demand due to the unprecedented rapid rise in interest rates and continued inflationary pressures across the economy. Clearly, there is growing uncertainty on a number of fronts and choppy market conditions may persist for some time. Still, our financial condition is very strong. We ended the quarter with record shareholders' equity of $1.8 billion, an increase of 24% over last year, book value of $66 per share, cash of $189 million, zero borrowings on our $550 million credit facility, and a homebuilding debt to capital ratio of 28%. Additionally, housing fundamentals remain solid with an undersupply of available homes and favorable demographics. Looking ahead, we believe we are well positioned to manage through these changing and uncertain times given the strength of our balance sheet, low debt levels, record backlog sales value, diverse product offerings and well-located communities."

M/I Homes, Inc. is one of the nation's leading homebuilders of single-family homes.  The Company has homebuilding operations in Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Chicago, Illinois; Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota; Detroit, Michigan; Tampa, Sarasota and Orlando, Florida; Austin, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio, Texas; Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina and Nashville, Tennessee.

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Summary Statement of Income (unaudited)

(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended


June 30,


June 30,


2022


2021


2022


2021

New contracts

1,820


2,267


4,334


5,376

Average community count

172


181


173


188

Cancellation rate

11 %


7 %


9 %


7 %

Backlog units

5,213


5,488


5,213


5,488

Backlog sales value

$  2,706,586


$  2,489,926


$  2,706,586


$  2,489,926

Homes delivered

2,133


2,258


3,956


4,277

Average home closing price

$           477


$           411


$           468


$           404









Homebuilding revenue:








   Housing revenue

$  1,017,906


$   927,506


$  1,851,069


$  1,725,785

   Land revenue

3,374


4,899


6,911


5,747

Total homebuilding revenue

$  1,021,280


$   932,405


$  1,857,980


$  1,731,532









Financial services revenue

19,374


28,635


43,485


58,284

Total revenue

$  1,040,654


$   961,040


$  1,901,465


$  1,789,816









Cost of sales - operations

756,367


719,672


1,404,069


1,346,257

Gross margin

$   284,287


$   241,368


$   497,396


$   443,559

General and administrative expense

55,216


49,078


103,999


94,283

Selling expense

46,206


50,576


87,627


96,265

Operating income

$   182,865


$   141,714


$   305,770


$   253,011

Other income

(1)


(35)


(17)


(195)

Interest expense

693


452


1,364


1,628

Income before income taxes

$   182,173


$   141,297


$   304,423


$   251,578

Provision for income taxes

45,335


33,690


75,746


59,105

Net income

$   136,838


$   107,607


$   228,677


$   192,473









Earnings per share:








Basic

$          4.88


$          3.68


$          8.10


$          6.60

Diluted

$          4.79


$          3.58


$          7.93


$          6.43









Weighted average shares outstanding:








Basic

28,041


29,271


28,231


29,144

Diluted

28,590


30,093


28,826


29,935

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Summary Balance Sheet and Other Information (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



As of


June 30,


2022


2021

Assets:




Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1)

$      188,755


$      371,806

Mortgage loans held for sale

194,450


172,760

Inventory:




Lots, land and land development

1,136,380


833,665

Land held for sale

10,524


3,840

Homes under construction

1,514,965


1,095,585

Other inventory

154,396


143,379

Total Inventory

$  2,816,265


$  2,076,469





Property and equipment - net

36,150


23,997

Investments in joint venture arrangements

55,625


32,833

Operating lease right-of-use assets

52,328


52,085

Goodwill

16,400


16,400

Deferred income tax asset

10,251


6,183

Other assets

123,100


108,879

Total Assets

$  3,493,324


$  2,861,412





Liabilities:




Debt - Homebuilding Operations:




Senior notes due 2025 - net

$                —


$      247,873

Senior notes due 2028 - net

395,718


394,944

Senior notes due 2030 - net

296,109


 Notes payable - other

1,001


4,126

Total Debt - Homebuilding Operations

$      692,828


$      646,943





Notes payable bank - financial services operations

194,602


167,119

Total Debt

$      887,430


$      814,062





Accounts payable

329,384


221,909

Operating lease liabilities

53,058


52,450

Other liabilities

405,185


306,447

Total Liabilities

$  1,675,057


$  1,394,868





Shareholders' Equity

1,818,267


1,466,544

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$  3,493,324


$  2,861,412





Book value per common share

$          65.50


$          50.02

Homebuilding debt to capital ratio (2)

28 %


31 %



(1)

Includes $1.2 million and $0.5 million of restricted cash and cash held in escrow for the quarters ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

(2)

The ratio of homebuilding debt to capital is calculated as the carrying value of our homebuilding debt outstanding divided by the sum of the carrying value of our homebuilding debt outstanding plus shareholders' equity.

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Selected Supplemental Financial and Operating Data (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended


June 30,


June 30,


2022


2021


2022


2021

Cash provided by operating activities

$            9,214


$         98,633


$         78,540


$       173,801

Cash used in investing activities

$          (4,829)


$        (13,386)


$        (11,463)


$        (12,763)

Cash used in financing activities

$        (34,236)


$          (6,341)


$      (114,690)


$        (50,042)









Land/lot purchases

$       120,667


$       150,271


$       214,615


$       242,629

Land development spending

$       106,543


$         86,425


$       207,240


$       157,620

Land sale revenue

$            3,374


$            4,899


$            6,911


$            5,747

Land sale gross profit

$               591


$               926


$            1,558


$            1,176









Financial services pre-tax income

$            8,667


$         17,976


$         21,722


$         37,669

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Non-GAAP Financial Results (1)

(Dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended


June 30,


June 30,


2022


2021


2022


2021

Net income

$       136,838


$       107,607


$       228,677


$       192,473

Add:








Provision for income taxes

45,335


33,690


75,746


59,105

Interest income

(750)


(543)


(1,307)


(268)

Interest amortized to cost of sales

7,536


9,438


14,863


17,643

Depreciation and amortization

4,286


4,124


8,474


8,234

Non-cash charges

2,018


2,141


3,849


4,243

Adjusted EBITDA

$       195,263


$       156,457


$       330,302


$       281,430



(1)

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are relevant and useful to investors in understanding our operations and may be helpful in comparing us with other companies in the homebuilding industry to the extent they provide similar information. These non-GAAP financial measures should be used to supplement our GAAP results in order to provide a greater understanding of the factors and trends affecting our operations.

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Selected Supplemental Financial and Operating Data

 



NEW CONTRACTS


Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended


June 30,



June 30,






%







%

Region

2022


2021


Change



2022


2021


Change

Northern

722


884


(18) %



1,912


2,190


(13) %

Southern

1,098


1,383


(21) %



2,422


3,186


(24) %

Total

1,820


2,267


(20) %



4,334


5,376


(19) %


HOMES DELIVERED


Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended


June 30,



June 30,






%







%

Region

2022


2021


Change



2022


2021


Change

Northern

1,000


961


4 %



1,760


1,762


— %

Southern

1,133


1,297


(13) %



2,196


2,515


(13) %

Total

2,133


2,258


(6) %



3,956


4,277


(8) %


BACKLOG


June 30, 2022



June 30, 2021




Dollars


Average





Dollars


Average

Region

Units


(millions)


Sales Price



Units


(millions)


Sales Price

Northern

2,042


$        1,036


$    507,000



2,243


$        1,050


$   468,000

Southern

3,171


$        1,670


$    527,000



3,245


$        1,440


$   444,000

Total

5,213


$        2,706


$    519,000



5,488


$        2,490


$   454,000


LAND POSITION SUMMARY


June 30, 2022



June 30, 2021


Lots

Lots Under




Lots

Lots Under


Region

Owned

Contract

Total



Owned

Contract

Total

Northern

7,601

7,764

15,365



6,655

8,344

14,999

Southern

17,196

15,285

32,481



11,608

17,433

29,041

Total

24,797

23,049

47,846



18,263

25,777

44,040

