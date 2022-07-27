CEO of Nation's Largest Privately Held Managed Services Provider Cites New Partnerships to Enhance Client Services at Fourth Annual Education Conference

Says company is building on its repertoire of affiliates to provide greater value, adapt to volatile times

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Founder and Chief Executive Officer of IT By Design (ITBD), a Master Managed Services Provider (MSP), today revealed two new high-profile partnerships in his keynote address during the company's fourth annual Build IT LIVE '22 education conference held this week at the Hyatt Regency on the Hudson in Jersey City, NJ. Sunny Kaila announced partnerships with N-able, a software provider of monitoring, security, and business solutions for MSPs; and Vijilan Security, a premium cybersecurity monitoring company.

Kaila noted that each partner brings functions that extend ITBD's services, allowing his company to provide greater value to its clientele of small- to mid-sized MSPs. He also noted that these relationships will help ITBD be better prepared for the changing economic climate threatened by a possible recession and protecting the tech landscape that continues to be under assault by cyber threats.

The N-able Partnership

ITBD, known for its global operations of 24x7 Network Operations Center (NOC) services and dedicated engineers, enters its partnership with N-able, a global software company helping IT services providers deliver data protection as-a-service, security solutions, and offering one of the most widely used remote monitoring & management (RMM) solutions in the channel today. Many of ITBD's MSP clients handle remote monitoring separately from its services, but now with its partnership with N-able, ITBD engineers can provide a comprehensive one-stop NOC service that includes full management of a client's RMM.

The benefits of a one-stop NOC services with RMM include:

Efficient, effective scaling with profitability

The ability to address any lack of RMM talent as ITBD engineers serve as an extension of the client's existing tech team

Offering MSPs the freedom of choice as ITBD's NOC service is vendor-agnostic, giving the nation's largest NOC provider the ability to continue allowing MSPs to benefit no matter which tool they use.

Clients get true 24/7 tech support

The experience and knowledge from a Master MSP that is fully aware of the challenges that MSPs face

"The managed services market is at a real tipping point of growth with healthy valuations and snowballing market demand," said John Pagliuca, president and CEO, N-able. "But with that opportunity, MSPs are also challenged to move quickly enough with record labor shortages and increasing cloud and technology complexities. We're thrilled to partner with a well-recognized market leader in ITBD and jointly deliver our N-central solution with their NOC services for an 'all-in-one' approach that gives scaling MSPs what they really need."

The Vijilan Security Partnership

ITBD enters its partnership with Vijilan Security to provide MSP-focused, cost-effective Security Operations Center (SOC) and NOC operations services. This strategic partnership allows MSPs to receive a turnkey solution to not only detect, analyze, and investigate cyber-attacks, but also respond through threat containment and eradication. Vijilan consolidates, correlates, and investigates security incidents through its U.S.-based SOC and engages MSPs to act. Through this partnership and new service offering, Vijilan's Incident Response Team will engage ITBD engineers to validate, contain, eradicate, and remediate its findings. This marks Vijilan's first-ever MSP/Network Operations Center (NOC) alliance.

"These two partnerships allow ITBD to use its existing successful services in a greater role for MSPs to help them grow and be profitable without incurring daunting investments of time and money," said Kaila. "We're very pleased to enter into these partnerships with two very reputable players in the MSP channel and look forward to greater success for all of us."

"As the threat landscape continues to evolve, cybersecurity efforts must follow suit," said Kevin Nejad, CEO, Vijilan Security. "With SOC and NOC at the core of MSPs' offense against threats, we will manage any threats on any networks, devices, users, data, and applications that come our way."

About IT By Design

With more than two decades of experience as a technology services provider—first as an MSP, and then for MSPs—IT by Design (ITBD) helps partners navigate the volatile technical landscape. As the authority on MSP-trained technical talent, it understands the challenges its customers face when recruiting team members. ITBD addresses those issues through many solutions: dedicated staffing, 24x7x365 NOC services, helpdesk solutions, RMM virtual admin, vCIO consulting, security, and professional services. ITBD is headquartered in New Jersey and has facilities in India and the Philippines. Learn more about ITBD at www.itbd.net.

