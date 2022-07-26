Welcome to a New Age of Play with the Aurora Collection by Logitech G

Logitech G Launches New Collection that Champions Inclusivity and Empowers All Gamers to "Play Your Way"

LAUSANNE, Switzerland and NEWARK, Calif., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Logitech G introduced the Aurora Collection, a new collection featuring the G735 Wireless Gaming Headset , G715 Wireless Gaming Keyboard , G713 Gaming Keyboard , G705 Wireless Gaming Mouse and eight custom accessories . The new collection was designed to be gender inclusive, not gender exclusive, addressing the needs and wants of women gamers while also appealing to all gamers who are looking for a playful design and curated experience.

The Aurora Collection has a distinctive aesthetic and design language while also allowing for personalization through custom accessories and color options. It also includes Logitech G's advanced gaming grade technologies like LIGHTSPEED high-performance wireless technology and Blue VO!CE microphone technology. The result is a collection of gear that invites all gamers to come as they are, while delivering the advanced feature set all gamers expect.

"Much of the gaming industry has been stuck in a one-size-fits-all mentality. But that hasn't reflected the wide range of consumers who are focused on self-expression and playing games for fun, and it certainly didn't fit Logitech's commitment to delivering solutions for all gamers. When we looked at our own gaming products, we realized we could be doing more," said Ujesh Desai, Vice President and General Manager of Logitech G. "With the Aurora Collection we've created a gender-inclusive collection centered around comfort, approachability and playfulness that supports our long-term commitment to enabling everyone to experience the joy of play."

The Aurora Collection was conceptualized based on the feedback from women gamers across the community and brought to life by a team of predominantly women innovation, design, engineering and marketing leaders at Logitech. The collection was created to meet the gaming desires and needs of an underrepresented segment of gamers and reimagine the future of gaming where representation is firmly present. And the design process was guided by the following three principles:

Comfort : In the design phase, the team made sure to take things into account like longer hair, glasses, earrings, and smaller hand sizes. Not stopping at fit. The team prioritized products that felt and looked good to support longer play sessions, exploring different materials and finishes that were lightweight and soft to the touch.

Approachability : To address areas of opportunity around approachability the team broke away from the typical sharp edges, black colorways and loud aesthetics to create a more welcome experience featuring softer tonalities, translucent materials and soothing out-of-box lighting.

Playfulness: The Aurora Collection encourages self-expression. The products come in base White Mist with the ability to customize using Pink Dawn and Green Flash accessories. Players can also show off their creative side with thousands of customizable lighting combinations available in G HUB with Aurora Collection signature lighting that we call Play Moods.

"Our endeavor, to craft a gender-inclusive collection of gaming gear, challenged us to set aside old ideas—and really ask ourselves some essential questions about our own love of play," said TIffany Beers, Head of Gaming Innovation at Logitech G. "In setting out to design principally for women gamers, we achieved not only that but created a collection we hope is meaningful for an even larger segment of gamers beyond gender and stereotypes. We're excited for the Aurora collection and what it represents."

The Aurora Collection consists of:

G735 Wireless Gaming Headset - Featuring a White Mist finish, ethereal RGB lighting, and on-ear dual-audio mixing, the G735 is a versatile option for any player. G735 is the first Logitech G headset with the new Blue VO!CE microphone technology features to modulate a player's voice and have the ability to save preferred audio settings in G Hub and directly on the headset. The G735 Wireless Gaming Headset also maximizes comfort for all players and is inclusive of smaller head sizes. Players can enjoy long gaming sessions with 56+ hr battery life (without lighting), and experience wireless freedom through Logitech G's award winning LIGHTSPEED wireless technology, and Bluetooth® connectivity.

G715 and G713 Mechanical Gaming Keyboards - The G715 Wireless Gaming Keyboard and G713 Gaming Keyboard deliver low-key vibes with high-key performance so players can express themselves and play their way. A compact, tenkeyless layout, and adjustable height ensure comfort all-day long. Pack it up and place it anywhere with a rechargeable battery that delivers 25 hours of non-stop gaming, and LIGHTSPEED wireless or Bluetooth® connectivity. Both keyboards come with an included Cloud-Soft palm rest for all-day comfort.

G705 Wireless Gaming Mouse –G705 Wireless Gaming Mouse is purpose-built for smaller hands with compact contoured fit, and advanced gaming technology. At just 85 grams, G705 is designed for long-lasting, lightweight comfort and performance. With a gaming-grade sensor, ultra-responsive LIGHTSPEED wireless, Bluetooth® connectivity, and an easy-reach DPI-cycling button, gamers can play their best.

Accessories – Take your collection a step further with eight new accessories including whimsical touches like the cloud-shaped palmrest, cable charm, and heart shaped carrying case. Other accessories include ear pads and boom mics, G713 and G715 keyboard top plates, keycap puller and brush, and mousepad for gamers to customize their play style.

To complement the Aurora Collection, gamers will be able to elevate their game streams with a special edition Blue Yeti premium USB microphone , available in two new colorways, Pink Dawn and White Mist. These Yeti mics will also include exclusive Aurora Collection stream overlays from Streamlabs , which gives streamers the ability to style their stream for Twitch, YouTube and Facebook. Yeti also supports Blue VO!CE software , with fun vocal effects like DJ Robot or Helium Chipmunk, studio tools like EQ, limiter and NVIDIA Broadcast Noise Removal, and HD audio samples. Blue VO!CE can be accessed on Logitech G HUB .

Like all of our gaming products, the entire Aurora collection is certified carbon neutral, which means that we finance high-quality certified carbon offsets to reduce the carbon impact of the product to zero. The products include post-consumer recycled content, and the paper packaging comes from FSCTM-certified forests. By choosing these gaming products, you're doing your part to help support responsible management of the world's forests. For more information on our sustainability efforts, please visit our website .

