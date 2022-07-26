Micross Announces Global Distribution Partnership with EPC Space… Expands Rad-Hard Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Device Offering

MELVILLE, N.Y., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Micross Components, Inc. ("Micross"), a leading global provider of mission-critical microelectronic components and services for high-reliability aerospace, defense, space, medical, and industrial applications, is pleased to announce the expansion of our rad-hard microelectronics offering, as the authorized global distributor for EPC Space's line of packaged radiation-hardened GaN-on-silicon transistors and ICs, which are designed and qualified for satellite and other high-reliability applications.

Spanning a range of 40 V to 300 V, EPC Space offers a family of rad hard enhancement mode power transistors. These power transistors demonstrate significant performance advantages over competitive silicon-based rad hard power MOSFETs. EPC Space technology produces GaN devices that are smaller, lighter and better performing, meaning the devices have many times superior switching performance compared to silicon solutions. To complement the EPC Space discrete products, Micross will also distribute EPC Space's family of rad hard enhancement mode GaN drivers and power stages. These rad-hard GaN drivers are optimized to drive the rad-hard GaN transistors in critical spaceborne systems and applications. The rad-hard power stages integrate a high-speed gate drive circuit with power switches, to provide a complete monolithic power stage in a tiny footprint for a smaller, lighter solution.

"We are excited to bring our leading-edge high performance rad-hard GaN technology together with the expertise of Micross to reach wider and deeper into the Space marketplace where these customer's power applications require 'state of the art' performance along with greater power density solutions," said Bel Lazar, EPC Space's CEO.

Critical spaceborne applications that benefit from the performance improvements that EPC Space devices offer include power supplies for satellites and mission equipment, light detection and ranging (LIDAR) for robotics, autonomous navigation and rendezvous docking, motor drives for robotics and instrumentation, and ion thrusters for satellite orientation and positioning as well as interplanetary propulsion of low-mass robotic vehicles.

"The addition of EPC Space's rad-hard gallium nitride-based power management products complements Micross' expansive hi-rel product solutions portfolio and global expertise in providing mission-critical components and services for hi-reliability applications," said Mark Zack, Micross Components' Sr. Vice President of Die & Wafer Services. "We are excited to offer these innovative products to the high reliability design community."

About Micross

Micross is the most complete provider of advanced microelectronic services and component, die and wafer solutions. With the broadest authorized access to die & wafer suppliers, and the most comprehensive advanced packaging, assembly, modification and test capabilities, Micross is uniquely positioned to provide unparalleled high-reliability solutions from bare die, to fully packaged devices, to complete program lifecycle sustainment. For more than 40 years, Micross has been a trusted source for the aerospace, defense, space, medical, energy, communications, and industrial markets.

About EPC Space

EPC Space provides revolutionary high-reliability radiation-hardened enhancement-mode gallium nitride (eGaN®) power management solutions for space and other harsh environments. Radiation-hardened GaN-based power devices address critical spaceborne environments for applications including power supplies, light detection and ranging (lidar), motor drive, and ion thrusters. eGaN is a registered trademark of Efficient Power Conversion Corporation, Inc. www.epc.space.com

