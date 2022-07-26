NEW YORK, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GAMUT Management , the leading consulting and talent management company with and for the population of people with disabilities (PWDs) announces the GAMUT Seal of Approval™, a mark to signify authenticity and inclusion of PWDs in the development and marketing of Adaptive products. The GAMUT Seal was created to reassure consumers that a stringent set of requirements developed by experts in the disability space have been met. This Seal has been created based on feedback from members of the population questioning the authenticity of brands entering into the Adaptive space.

The GAMUT Seal of Approval™ (PRNewswire)

GAMUT Management announces the GAMUT Seal of Approval™

The announcement is intended to coincide with the 32nd anniversary of the signing of the Americans with Disabilities Act, amplifying the significance of Disability Pride Month. Because people with disabilities are often left out of the consumer product conversation, they vehemently demand that brands are intentional and can demonstrate that they take a holistic and thorough approach to developing products for PWDs, with PWDs. The Seal will signal that this product was created and evaluated by the people, for the people.

"This seal was born out of necessity. Our team has consistently been asked by PWDs how they can be confident that a product was made with the right intention and in the right way," said Mindy Scheier, Founder and CEO of GAMUT Management. "The years of research and development behind this Seal will provide much-needed trust and transparency for consumers, as well as authenticity for companies."

The Seal criteria was developed by a team of experts in the disability space, which includes core GAMUT team members Mindy Scheier (CEO), Jonathan Kaufman, social scientist, writer and a person living with Cerebral Palsy (Chief Strategy Officer) Dr. Kerri McBee-Black of the University of Missouri-Columbia, (Chief Researcher) and Molly Kettle (Chief Operating Officer). The GAMUT Executive team all have a direct connection to the community of PWDs, which helps GAMUT actively understand the nuances of the adaptive space. The criteria is intended to ensure that companies address inclusion of PWDs at every step of the process, from company ethos through product development and marketing.

The GAMUT Seal of Approval™ process can be used to evaluate a wide variety of product categories, with an initial focus on clothing, footwear, accessories, jewelry, beauty and houseware. Companies can apply to earn the Seal for Adaptive products and will go through GAMUT's rigorous process, which includes a third party evaluation from PWDs, academics, researchers, physical and occupational therapists, experts in the Adaptive space and designers.

The first product that will earn the GAMUT Seal of Approval™ is an adidas Adaptive backpack, which is slated to launch in 2023.

"We are honored to have earned the Seal, as we have been on a journey with GAMUT by our side to authentically develop products by including and listening to people with disabilities throughout the process. This has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my career." Laura Jenks, President of adidas Accessories/agron, Inc.

GAMUT Management plans to continue expansion of categories and requirements as the Seal will be more widely launched at the end of 2022.

The GAMUT Seal of Approval™ is independent of the American Disabilities Act (ADA) and does not claim to replace or replicate the ADA.

About GAMUT Management

GAMUT Management (GAMUT) is the premier consulting and talent management company working with and for people with disabilities (PWDs). GAMUT partners with companies to find authentic ways to engage with, create products for and represent people with disabilities. It is also a disruptive talent management company with expertise in properly casting, managing, and developing talent with disabilities exclusively. With these offerings and the GAMUT Seal of Approval™, GAMUT is changing the landscape of disability inclusion. GAMUT Management was founded in 2019 by Mindy Scheier - a fashion designer, mom of a son with a disability, and the pioneer behind the inclusive fashion movement.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GAMUT Management