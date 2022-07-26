BUILD-A-BEAR WORKSHOP CONTINUES 25TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION WITH NEW VAULT RELEASE AND SPECIAL POKÉMON AND DISNEY PRINCESS COLLABORATIONS

Build-A-Bear Workshop Releases New Limited Edition Collectibles and Exclusive Collaborations as Part of Year-Long Anniversary Event

ST. LOUIS, July, 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE: BBW) continues its year-long silver celebration to commemorate its landmark 25th anniversary with exciting new releases from the Vault and new collaBEARations with popular licensed partners. Expand your collection with these unique furry friends that promise to be filled with heart and hugs.

Build-A-Bear(R) is a global brand kids love and parents trust that seeks to add a little more heart to life. (PRNewsfoto/Build-A-Bear Workshop) (PRNewswire)

CELEBRATE 25 YEARS OF FURRY FRIENDS WITH THIS EXCLUSIVE RELEASE FROM THE VAULT

Following the successful re-imaginings of several classic furry friends Build-A-Bear today announced the launch of Floppy Kitty. Inspired by the 1998 design, this plush animal makes the purrr-fect addition to any collection! Available exclusively online, this limited-edition product includes a commemorative silver 25th Celebration Collection emblem on its right paw pad.

New furry friends inspired by classic Build-A-Bear plush continue to be released from the Vault each month, with Floppy Kitty being the seventh anniversary collectible. Use the handy Collector's Guide to keep track, but don't wait, two have already sold out! Don't miss a release by visiting the 25th Celebration page to learn more and to sign up for updates throughout the year!

NEW COLLECTORS' ITEMS FOR FANS: TWO NEW PIKACHU

Pokémon fans will love the two new Pikachu plush for the Build-A-Bear 25th Celebration! Pikachu was the first Pokémon plush ever released at Build-A-Bear Workshop, and this fan-favorite Electric-type Pokémon is now available in two special limited editions to celebrate our 25th year. Two different plush styles are available in stores and online, both with sparkly yellow fur and a collector's emblem on the paw pad, with one featuring a winking face. Signature 6-in-1 sound chips, Pokémon varsity jackets and sleepers complete the look for each Pikachu. The adorable Pikachu is a must-have addition to any Pokémon Trainer's team!

ENJOY FAIRY-TALE FUN WITH THE NEW DISNEY PRINCESS-INSPIRED BEAR

Go on fairy tale adventures with the Disney Princess-Inspired Bear, created specifically for Build-A-Bear's 25th Celebration! With its sparkly fur, Disney Princess characters on the paw pads, and a silver 25th Celebration emblem to commemorate the special year, this enchanting bear makes the ultimate gift for any Disney fan or collector. Bringing magic to homes, the Disney Princess-Inspired Bear features six of the strong heroines beloved by generations of Disney fans on its paw pad. Fans can also select their favorite Disney Princess costume and dress the bear up for the ultimate Disney Princess collectible.

As part of the ongoing celebration of the brand's 25th year, Build-A-Bear will continue releasing limited editions of fan-favorite characters this year! Featuring updated designs, including special silver details, these furry friends are must-have additions to any Build-A-Bear fan's collection! Sign up to be updated on new releases on Build-A-Bear's 25th Celebration page.

CELEBRATING 25 YEARS OF MEMORIES

As Build-A-Bear celebrates 25 years of fun and laughter, Guests are invited to share their favorite and furriest memories – or make new ones! Guests can join the celebration and "Show Your Stuff" by uploading pictures to the gallery at buildabear.com or post to social media using #buildabear. With over 200 million furry friends made since the company's inception, there are sure to be many memories to share, whether it's a photo of a very first Build-A-Bear furry friend, furry friends that commemorate special moments, or the making of an all-new furry friend. The anniversary is the perfect opportunity to remember past hugs & celebrate future connections by creating an epic time capsule of memories and personal stories.

ENTER THE BEARY BIG ADVENTURE SWEEPSTAKES

Build-A-Bear fans have a chance at a unique opportunity to celebrate their love of Build-A-Bear in a beary special way. Enter the BEARY BIG Adventure Sweepstakes for a chance to win a grand prize trip to celebrate the brand's 25th anniversary! One lucky winner will experience a trip for four to the World Bearquarters in St. Louis, complete with a VIP experience at the company's flagship Workshop and exclusive entry to the Build-A-Bear Silver Celebration Gala in October 2022. Enter now for your chance to win!

JOIN THE BONUS CLUB

Build-A-Bear's Bonus Club will have member-exclusive store and online offers throughout the year. Bonus Club members will be among the first to receive news of the latest products, events and those still to come surprises. Sign up online to start receiving the latest updates.

SHOP ONLINE

Guests can also engage in unique digital experiences and shop online at www.buildabear.com including the interactive "Bear-Builder", the animated "Bear Builder 3D Workshop" and the age-gated adult-focused "Bear Cave". They also have delivery options including Buy Online, Pickup In Store to have their purchase ready to pick up at a local Workshop. To explore gift options by occasion, recipient, category and price, guests can visit the Build-A-Bear GiftShop.

LEGAL DISCLAIMER NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. Many will enter only one (1) will win. The Build-A-Bear Workshop®"Beary Big Adventure" Sweepstakes begins 12:00:00 a.m. CT on June 25, 2022 and ends 11:59:59 p.m. CT on August 25, 2022. Open only to legal residents of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia who are 18 years of age or older at time of entry. For details on how to enter, timing, and Official Rules go to: www.buildabear.com/sweepstakes. Void where prohibited. SPONSOR: Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc., 415 South 18th Street, St. Louis, MO 63103, USA.

ABOUT BUILD-A-BEAR®

Build-A-Bear is a multi-generational global brand focused on its mission to "add a little more heart to life" appealing to a wide array of consumer groups who enjoy the personal expression in making their own "furry friends" to celebrate and commemorate life moments. Nearly 500 interactive brick-and-mortar retail locations operated through a variety of formats provide guests of all ages a hands-on entertaining experience, which often fosters a lasting and emotional brand connection. The company also offers engaging e-commerce/digital purchasing experiences on buildabear.com including its online "Bear-Builder", the animated "Bear Builder 3D Workshop" and its age-gated adult-focused "Bear Cave". In addition, extending its brand power beyond retail, Build-A-Bear Entertainment, a subsidiary of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc., is dedicated to creating engaging content for kids and adults that fulfills the company's mission, while the company also offers products at wholesale and in non-plush consumer categories via licensing agreements with leading manufacturers. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. posted total revenue of $411.5 million in fiscal 2021. For more information, visit the Investor Relations section of buildabear.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Build-A-Bear Workshop