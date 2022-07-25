Codex Beauty Labs Introduces Shaant: A Collection of Four Microbiome-Supporting Products for Oily and Acne-Prone Skin

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Codex Beauty Labs, Silicon Valley's plant-based biotech skincare company launched its third collection called Shaant, that addresses oily and acne-prone skin by helping to reduce sebum production, exfoliate, encourage skin turnover and soothe irritation. Shaant, meaning "peace" and "calm" in Hindi, is often paired with "connectedness" in Ayurvedic philosophy.

"Increasing levels of stress in our society, stress, poor quality sleep, rising pollution, as well as unhealthy eating and alcohol habits have all contributed to increased acne in both teenagers and adults. Through Ayurvedic plant databases in India, we have identified actives that address two root causes, namely sebum overproduction, and accumulation of dead skin cells in pores," says Dr. Barb Paldus, Founder and CEO of Codex Beauty Labs. "Shaant also leverages our patented PreservX™ preservation system that supports microbiome health – so we are proud that Shaant is the first MyMicrobiome-certified collection for acne-prone skin."

The Shaant products were formulated in partnership with Dr. Raja Sivamani, an integrative dermatologist and certified Ayurvedic practitioner, and leverage biotech-manufactured plant stem cells from Indian plants long valued by Ayurvedic healers for their calming, soothing and balancing properties.

"I am committed to individualizing patient care and my passion for practical research. By integrating concepts from Ayurvedic medicine, plant sciences, and food sciences, I look to push the boundaries of integrative therapies to make them better for our patients and to better educate those around me. This is the philosophy behind the Shaant skincare collection for acne-prone skin: Ayurvedic plants, such as gotu kola or patchouli, that have been vetted with Western scientific tools, like their effect on gene expression in skin cells and clinical tests on patients with acne." Dr. Sivamani added, "I always love to try to bridge the Ayurvedic principles into the western principles. The way Ayurveda looks at the body is slightly different, but actually it really beautifully integrates with the western approach when you start building these bridges. Shaant is a great example of this confluence."

The collection will launch in two phases:

Cosmetic Phase with four topical products:

OTC Phase with three topical products

The collection harnesses the patent-pending ShaantComplex™, a proprietary blend of derived from terrestrial and marine plants that help control oiliness, shed dead skin cells, reduce pore diameter, and help reduce redness. Each plant addresses the acne inflammasome in distinct yet synergistic ways. The ShaantComplex™ is supplemented by other Ayurvedic plants or fruits that are known for their analgesic, anti-inflammatory, and skin tone improving properties.

The first four Shaant products are certified MyMicrobiome, Vegan, Leaping Bunny, and EWG Verified. The cleanser and toner are also certified EcoCert COSMOS natural.

Every product in the Shaant collection undergoes efficacy testing at a third-party clinical facility. Measurements are made on a statistically meaningful population using instrumentation accepted by dermatologists for quantifying specific skin parameters. This data is summarized in an efficacy panel that provides a transparent snapshot of product performance to the consumer. The entire collection, including future OTC products, is undergoing an IRB clinical trial under the supervision of Dr. Sivamani.

All products are manufactured in a high-tech cosmetic cGMP (ISO22716) facility to deliver the highest quality. All products contain sustainably sourced ingredients housed in plant-based polyethylene tubes or 50% PCR PET bottles, which reduce each product's carbon footprint from about 50% to 100%.

About Codex Beauty Labs

Based in Silicon Valley and led by scientist Dr. Barb Paldus, Codex Beauty Labs is committed to creating the highest standard in sustainable skincare and biotech plant-based alternatives to restore and protect the skin barrier and support a healthy microbiome. The products address key skincare concerns and conditions including eczema, psoriasis, sensitive, dry, and inflamed skin. The brand has been heralded by dermatologists for creating effective, clinically proven skincare that brings a new data-driven and transparent approach to beauty. Codex Beauty Labs is also dedicated to protecting biodiversity to ensure it flourishes for future generations. All products contain sustainably sourced ingredients from the forests of Patagonia to the bogs of Ireland packaged in plant-based polyethylene tubes, while reducing carbon footprint across all touchpoints. The products are sold around the world in over 15 countries and territories.

