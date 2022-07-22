Greenlight Hosts Dispensary Grand Opening At Newest West Virginia Location

Multistate operator celebrates its 4th dispensary in West Virginia with grand opening

This marks the Company's 22nd dispensary location in the United States

KANSAS CITY, Mo., July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenlight ("the Company"), leading, vertically-integrated, multi-state operator, announced today the opening of its 4th dispensary location in West Virginia, Greenlight Beckley, on Saturday, July 23 at 10 a.m. EST. The dispensary, located at 4244 Robert C. Byrd Dr. in Beckley, West Virginia, will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. The newest dispensary opening marks Greenlight's 22nd dispensary nationwide.

Greenlight is one of the fastest growing multi-state operators in the United States, with award winning operations in Missouri, Arkansas, West Virginia, Illinois and South Dakota. With 33 cannabis dispensary licenses, more than 350 exceptional team members, and more than 150,000 square feet of cultivation and manufacturing, Greenlight continues to expand its operations in limited license states with additional dispensary locations. West Virginia's Office of Medical Cannabis has approved more than 10,000 patient applications for medical cannabis, indicating a demand for patient supply that Greenlight plans to fulfill.

"West Virginia has been an integral part of our growth strategy, and the addition of Beckley will allow Greenlight to provide more patients across West Virginia, access to medicinal cannabis products while benefiting the community of patients in the surrounding regions. We look forward to connecting with our new Beckley patients and providing them with the highest quality of medical-grade products in the market with the opening of our fourth dispensary in West Virginia," said CEO of Greenlight, John Mueller.

Greenlight has additional dispensary locations in West Virginia including Lewisburg, Princeton, and Stollings with more coming online later this year. Patients can select from a variety of medicinal products from licensed cultivators at each location or receive information on how to obtain a medical marijuana card.

About Greenlight

Greenlight ( www.greenlightdispensary.com ) is one of the leading cannabis brands in the United States, with operations in Missouri, Arkansas, West Virginia, Illinois and South Dakota. With over 30 cannabis dispensary licenses and more than 150,000 square feet of cultivation and manufacturing, Greenlight is a vertically integrated operator with strong brands, strains and marketing. Our mission is to provide "Cannabis with Culture" in an inviting atmosphere while welcoming our consumers as part of the Greenlight family.

