Ultra Rare Michael Jordan Game Worn Chicago Bulls Playoff Jersey Is Up For Auction And Will Help The Homeless of Chicago.

Ultra Rare Michael Jordan Game Worn Chicago Bulls Playoff Jersey Is Up For Auction And Will Help The Homeless of Chicago.

SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Visit www.infiniteauctions.com to bid on Michael Jordan's autographed, game worn, Chicago Bulls playoff jersey. The auction ends this Saturday, July 23rd at 10pm EST. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Lincoln Park Community Services of Chicago who empowers individuals facing homelessness and poverty to secure stable housing and make sustainable life changes.

Michael Jordan's Game Worn Bulls Playoff Jersey at Infinite Auctions (PRNewswire)

"This is a rare opportunity to own one of the finest Michael Jordan Bulls relics of all time, and simultaneously help the city that is home to so many Chicago Bulls fans," said Marshall Perkins, CEO at Infinite Auctions.

The red road jersey is autographed by Jordan and is photo matched to a playoff game, which featured the Chicago Bulls versus the Miami Heat on May 24, 1997 where Jordan scored 34 points on his way to his 5th NBA title. The jersey was obtained directly from the Chicago Bulls charity organization and is accompanied by a letter of origin from the Chicago Bulls along with additional game used and photo match authentication documents from both MEARS and RGU.

The auction also features Kobe Bryant's game worn sneakers from the 1998 NBA All Star game and a portion of the proceeds from this sale will be donated to The Midnight Mission in Los Angeles.

You can view all NBA and NFL auction items at www.infiniteauctions.com

Marshall Perkins

info@infiniteauctions.com

480-988-5847

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Infinite Auctions