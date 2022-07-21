Liberty Bankers Insurance Group Names Tim Wilson as New Chief Investment Officer

Highly Accomplished Leader with a Proven Track Record of Navigating the Investment Market

DALLAS, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty Bankers Insurance Group (LBIG), a nationally recognized provider of life, health, and financial products, today announced the promotion of Tim Wilson to chief investment officer.

"I am pleased to announce that Tim Wilson has been elevated to the position of chief investment officer," said Brad Philips, chief executive officer at Liberty Bankers Insurance Group. "Tim has been with the company for twelve years and has proven himself very capable of navigating both up and down markets."

Wilson joined LBIG in 2010 as a senior portfolio manager and credit analyst. Prior to joining the team, Wilson worked as a managing director in the fixed income group of the U.S. asset management division at Credit Suisse and was a vice president in the fixed income research group at JP Morgan Chase. Additionally, he was the co-director of short-term fixed income research, corporate finance client executive, and controller at Chase Manhattan Bank. He also held roles at CastleOak Securities and Miller Tabak Roberts Securities in fixed income sales and trading.

Wilson received his bachelor of arts in economics and mathematics and an executive masters of business administration from the University of Toronto. He is a chartered financial analyst.

Based in Dallas, Texas, Liberty Bankers Insurance Group (LBIG) is a nationally recognized and respected insurance group that offers a variety of life, health, and financial products. Rated A- Excellent by AM Best, LBIG is comprised of American Monumental Life Insurance Company, American Benefit Life Insurance Company, Capitol Life Insurance Company, and Liberty Bankers Life Insurance Company.

More information is available at www.lbig.com.

