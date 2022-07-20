OneDay Announces Integration with Yardi

Dallas-based video technology company, OneDay, partners with industry-leading real estate software company, Yardi, to bring users a streamlined experience

DALLAS, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OneDay , a video-based sales enablement platform today announced they are a fully qualified Standard Interface Vendor with Yardi® , an industry-leading investment, and property management software, including customer relationship management (CRM) for all types and sizes of real estate companies. The unification of these two best-in-class solutions brings video creation, content sharing, and tracking together in one place and streamlines the experience for shared users.

The platform interface will allow users to sync contacts, record personalized videos directly from the OneDay platform, and share them with recipients from their list of contacts in Yardi's CRM software. When a OneDay video is shared with a contact, an activity is created automatically in Yardi's software, providing details about the specific video sent. The in-depth analytics will allow users to see how well their videos are performing so they can optimize which videos generate the most impact, providing a clear ROI.

"We are thrilled to partner with Yardi, another industry-leading technology company that shares our passion for creating easy-to-use and reliable technology that is pushing the real estate industry forward," said Clint Lee, Co-founder and CEO of OneDay. "The synergy between our two platforms provides a seamless connection, creating added convenience and functionality for our shared users."

To learn more about the interface and how users can leverage both platforms, visit www.oneday.com and https://www.yardi.com .

About OneDay

Headquartered in Dallas, TX, OneDay is a technology company whose mission is to bring best-in-class video solutions to multiple industries, helping them connect with customers and grow their businesses. Its first product, which launched in 2017, allows senior living communities to personalize the sales experience, improve the resident experience, and create a culture of recognition by leveraging first-of-its-kind, world-class technology. In 2021, OneDay expanded into the multifamily industry, allowing leasing agents to personalize and streamline the resident and leasing experience. The company currently partners with over 5,000 communities across the U.S., U.K, and Canada For more information on OneDay, please visit www.oneday.com .

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. With 8,000 employees, Yardi is working with our clients globally to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com .

