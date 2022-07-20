NEW LUXURY WINE BRAND, JULIET, LAUNCHES WITH SUSTAINABILITY AT THE FOREFRONT

Disrupting the boxed wine category with superior quality & innovative packaging, Juliet doubles-down on sustainability from the inside out

CENTRAL COAST, Calif., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On a mission to create eco-friendly wines of uncompromising quality and design, Juliet launches its revolutionary brand of luxury boxed wines. Debuting with a 2021 Sauvignon Blanc and 2021 Grenache Rosé, Juliet hails from a Certified California Sustainable Winery in the acclaimed Happy Canyon of Santa Barbara AVA. The wine is housed in a first-to-market cylindrical container deemed the "Eco-Magnum™", which holds two standard bottles of wine (1.5L). Developed by female entrepreneurs with women in mind, Juliet delivers an elevated day-to-day experience for discerning wine drinkers who prioritize sustainability.

Founders Allison Luvera & Lauren De Niro Pipher (PRNewswire)

Founders Allison Luvera and Lauren De Niro Pipher are longtime friends who share a passion for good wine and a desire to innovate. When the women discovered that glass bottles and their transport are the two largest contributors to wine's carbon footprint, they set out to reshape the category with an unmatched commitment to sustainability. Combining their diverse experience at iconic brands including Perrier-Joüet, Virgin Galactic, and Vogue, the duo brings their rich backgrounds in sales, marketing, and alcoholic beverage to the table. Together, the two entrepreneurs are trailblazing a new space where quality wine aligns itself with a conscious lifestyle, and the concept of elevated boxed wine is brought to fruition at scale.

"We recognized the unmet need for a sustainable wine that didn't sacrifice on quality, taste, or design. Boxed wine offered an eco-friendly packaging solution but hadn't yet reached its full potential, so we took the opportunity to innovate the category with an elevated aesthetic and truly superior wine," commented Lauren De Niro Pipher, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Juliet.

From winemaking practices to packaging, sustainability is at the core of Juliet's mission that paves the way for mindful consumption. The wines are made in a facility that is certified by the California Sustainable Winegrowing Alliance (CSWA) and packaging is crafted with recycled materials to set the stage for real environmental impact. Juliet is also pioneering the first at-home wine refill system in the U.S. where customers can reuse the paper containers and reorder just the inner wine pouches at a discount.

The Eco-magnum™ is multi-faceted and developed for convenience with superior design. The large format stays fresh for up to 6 weeks after opening and the proprietary, glass-free design with handle is ideal for on-the-go occasions, picnics, the beach, or at home fitting nicely on a refrigerator shelf. The airtight spout provides an "on tap" experience wherever you are, making Juliet a portable and durable choice for day-to-day drinking occasions.

"When we discovered that boxed wine presents an 84% lower carbon footprint compared to wine in conventional glass bottles, we were inspired to act. Juliet is here to reshape consumers' perspectives on boxed wine with a luxury product that not only shifts the culture of wine drinking but sets a new standard for sustainability in the industry," said Allison Luvera, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Juliet.

Juliet's potential has been recognized by key investors, including Jonathan Neman (CEO & Founder of Sweetgreen) and Leora Kadisha Neman, Lauren Bosworth (CEO & Founder of Love Wellness), Dick Costolo (Former CEO of Twitter), Kurt Seidensticker (Founder, Vital Proteins), Brooke Wall (Founder, The Wall Group), and Anderson Family Brands.

The wines are hand-made with quality that begins at the vineyard and carries on from the cellar to the glass. The grapes are first chosen based on terroir and sourced from some of Central Coast California's most renowned AVA vineyards, championing superior quality from the start. The ensuing winemaking style honors the natural excellence of the fruit by utilizing low intervention and zero artificial additives in the process, and the final product contains minimal ingredients which are transparently stated on the label for an entire paradigm shift on conventional bottles. The result is pure expressions of the vineyards, the vintage, and the fruit of the land – better quality that is better for you.

The 2021 Sauvignon Blanc is an old-world style rendition of the varietal with aromas of Meyer lemon, ripe pear, honeydew melon, a hint of grass, and a crisp mouthfeel. The 2021 Rosé is 100% Grenache made in a dry, Provençal style, with hints of bright strawberry, watermelon, and floral notes followed by a subtly spicy yet delicate palate.

Juliet will be available for purchase online and at high-end retailers in New York, California, and Florida for $45.99. For both the store locator and e-commerce shop, visit www.drinkjuliet.com.

The Eco-Magnum™ (PRNewswire)

2021 Sauvignon Blanc (PRNewswire)

2021 Grenache Rosé (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Juliet