Kreller Group Welcomes Douglas Ferreira for Senior Director of Global Investigations

CINCINNATI, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kreller Group, the global due diligence and specialized investigative firm, announced the hiring of Douglas Ferreira for the position of Sr. Director of Global Investigations. Ferreira was previously the Senior Director of Due Diligence Operations and Production at New York-based Diligent Corporation, and brings over 10 years' experience to Kreller.

Scott Shaffer, Managing Director of Kreller, states: "We are all very excited to have Doug on our team. His vast experience will complement our incredible production staff and brings an outside perspective with new ideas on how to best manage our expanding services. Personally, I'm very grateful that Doug decided to join our organization and look forward to working with him."

While at Diligent, Ferreira directed the overall vision and management of product life cycle from assignment to delivery, quality control, staff development, and overarching management of hundreds of employees and contractors worldwide. Ferreira's leadership expanded global operations, staff development, performance, and analytics, resulting the delivery of 39,000+ investigative reports in 2021 – a 20% rise in report production in 2020. Prior to his role at Diligent, Ferreira worked as the Associate Director of Globalization for California-based Steele Compliance Solutions, Inc.

Kreller began its search for Ferreira when a vacancy for the Director of Global Investigations prompted an opportunity to elevate the position.

Ferreira holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Social Science (Political Science, Sociology, and Anthropology) from the University of Uberlandia and a Postgraduate Degree in Education Technologies from the University of Brasilia. He is fluent in Portuguese and intimately familiar with Latin American corporate and governmental mechanisms, competencies which will further improve Kreller's successful body of work in those countries.

His experience managing due diligence teams, along with his strong history of applying available intelligences to identify potential risks and determine appropriate due diligence levels in multiple industries, will doubtless be an invaluable asset to Kreller—both to its production system and to its investigations teams. He is an analytical problem solver and critical thinker with a metrics- and expert-based approach to decision making, including those pertaining to business growth.

Kreller is happy to announce Ferreira's addition to its team and anticipates he will contribute to its mission of truth and transparency in trade across the globe.

About Kreller Group, Inc.

Kreller Group is a due diligence company that provides international due diligence investigations, corporate investigation services, FCPA services, M&A support, and risk management for multinational companies worldwide. Our dedication to quality and service, paired with the talent and knowledge of our investigators, separates us from the competition. Kreller's presence in over 200 jurisdictions allows us direct local access, which we combine with the strongest open source researchers in the due diligence consulting industry. We are fully-licensed, and engage efficiently, ethically and professionally to acquire the information our clients need.

Whether it's with "Boots-on-the-Ground" investigations or web-based support, Kreller Group has been dedicated to performing the highest quality due diligence services for over 30 years.

Kreller Smith Brandon

In January 2020, Kreller Companies acquired Smith Brandon International (SBI), now Kreller Smith Brandon (KSB). KSB is a boutique corporate investigations and risk consulting firm based in Washington, D.C. KSB offers a range of services, including high-level political analysis, global due diligence, risk avoidance, corporate investigations, financial investigations, political risk assessments, and business intelligence services

Kreller Forensic Investigations

The Kreller Group, Kreller Smith Brandon International, and Kreller Forensics will provide comprehensive services to banks, lenders, corporations, law firms, and court officials (etc.) in the following areas:

Financial and regulatory due diligence services

Financial and regulatory investigations

Financial and regulatory fraud/corruption risk assessments

Financial and reputational anti-corruption consulting

Anti-bribery/Anti-Corruption audits of third parties

Asset tracing

Media Contact:

Rob Franks

Chief Operating Officer

rfranks@kreller.com

www.kreller.com

