Kindred continues its tailored approach to de-risk customers as part of its Journey towards zero

VALLETTA, Malta, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the second quarter of 2022, Kindred's share of revenue from harmful gambling remains at 3.3 per cent. In the quarter, Kindred entered a new collaboration with QuitGamble.com, an addition to Gamban and RecoverMe as well as Kindred's own responsible gambling tools. This to enhance the responsible gambling offerings to players who may be experiencing gambling related harm.

In the second quarter of 2022, Kindred Group plc's (Kindred) share of revenue from harmful gambling remains at 3.3 (3.3) per cent. The improvement effect after interventions has increased to 84.7 per cent impacted by the continued work with a focused and more cautious approach towards the younger demographic (18-25). According to research this demographic group is at a higher risk financially and is more prone to addiction. Therefore, Kindred took the decision in 2021 to implement a tailored approach to de-risk customers that are between 18 and 25 years of age, in a more personalised and risk averse manner, by implementing dedicated limits and personalised humanistic interventions. In addition, Kindred's Responsible Gambling Analysts takes a more cautious approach when managing customers in this demographic group.

Global statistics from Kindred Group Q3 2021 Q4 2021 Q1 2022 Q2 2022* Share of gross winnings revenue from high-risk players 3.3 % 4.0 % 3.3 % 3.3 % Improvement effect after interventions 64.9 % 79.2 % 83.1 % 84.7 %

* 90 days rolling period between 21 March and 16 June 2022

Kindred has partnered with Quitgamble.com to promote their online community for people who want to stop gambling addiction. Partnerships are a key part of Kindred's Journey towards zero, as the ambition is only achievable with further collaboration between industry, regulators, researchers, and other key stakeholder groups.

"Even though the share from high-risk players is flat between the first and second quarter, it is good to see an increase in the improvement effect after interventions which validates our early intervention approach. However, we still have work to do to further decrease the number towards our ambition of zero per cent revenue generated from harmful gambling", says Henrik Tjärnström, CEO of Kindred Group.

"Our focus continues to be on increasing efficiency and speed in detecting and engaging with customers at risk, as we know early intervention is critical in preventing a harmful behaviour. We believe that in order to achieve the best possible approach to reducing harmful gambling, we need to collaborate with different stakeholders across our industry. For this reason, we are pleased to be promoting QuitGamble.com to provide additional support to those in need", concludes Tjärnström.

"QuitGamble.com is an online platform for those who want to stop gambling. We support people with gambling problems through our community, video courses, mobile apps, guides, and a self-assessment test. We are proud of the collaboration with Kindred. It's a quality assurance, and the collaboration will help us to support more people", says Anders Bergman, Founder of QuitGamble.com.

About Kindred's Journey towards zero

Kindred Group is committed to transform gambling by being a trusted source of entertainment that contributes positively to society. Therefore, Kindred has set an ambition to reach zero per cent revenue from harmful gambling by 2023 and to report this metric on a quarterly basis. This is done to increase transparency, to support a fact-based dialogue about harmful gambling, and to raise awareness of the Group's sustainability work. To read more, visit: www.kindredgroup.com/zero.

