BLUETTI E-Gift Card Released

LAS VEGAS, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BLUETTI E-Gift Card has gone live to boost the website's shopping experience. It's a quicker way to pay and save more while making purchases in BLUETTI online store.

Benefits at a glance

Gifts for all Easy for use Valid for life

Customers can purchase it to treat themselves or as a gift to someone special on a special day like a birthday or Christmas by sharing the Gift Code. Use it to buy power stations, power banks, expansion battery packs, solar panels, accessories, and more. There's no need to make a rush deal since BLUETTI E-Gift Card has no expiration date.

How to purchase a BLUETTI E-Gift Card?

BLUETTI E-Gift Card displays in virtual and multiple denominations are available. First-time purchasers will get added bonuses when purchases reach a certain limit.

Another solution to help is that BLUETTI E-Gift Card supports installment payments. So users can buy it anytime they want and pay later.

Double BLUETTI Bucks can also be earned. They will be earned both when the E-Gift Card is purchased and redeemed, which will be updated within 3 days after the purchase.

Though anyone is eligible to buy a BLUETTI E-Gift Card (no additional processing fees will be charged), discounts are exclusive for VIPs and may vary based on VIP tiers. Please refer to the following chart:

Gift Cards Final Price VIP Tier 999, 2000, 3000 *0.98 Insider 5000, 8000,10000 *0.97 999, 2000, 3000, 5000, 8000, 10000 *0.96 Connoisseur 999, 2000, 3000, 5000, 8000, 10000 *0.95 Solar Expert 999, 2000, 3000, 5000, 8000, 10000 *0.94 Sogen Master

Instructions to redeem BLUETTI E-Gift Card online

Step 1

A Gift Code will be delivered via email once the purchase is made. Click "View gift card" to check the value and Gift Code. The card is ready to use.

Step 2

Enter the Gift Code at the checkout page and the value of the E-Gift Card will be deducted from the total order until it reaches zero. If the order amount exceeds the value, the difference can be paid with an additional payment method as the checkout page indicates. If the amount of the order is less than the balance, the rest will remain in the card for future redemption.

Step 3

Current balance will be updated after each purchase. Customers need to buy another E-Gift Card as they can't load the balance.

* Not redeemable at BLUETTI resellers, crowdfunding platforms, or for cash, and no resale, refunds, or exchanges, except as required by law. At this time, the ONLY way to buy and redeem BLUETTI E-Gift Cards is via its online store https://www.bluettipower.com/. BLUETTI reserves the right to change any terms and conditions regarding the E-Gift Card. For assistance, contact vip@bluettipower.com.

James Ray, the marketing director of BLUETTI, said, "When it comes to presents, recently a lot of people prefer to buy a gift card than other conventional gifts. We roll out this new BLUETTI E-Gift Card to ensure the recipients are flexible to buy a gift they'll really treasure while helping to prevent unwanted presents from ending up as landfills."

Security reminder

Beware of gift card scams. Keep the Gift Code private and never display it to someone unknown in any way since that may result in potential loss or stealing. The value of the E-Gift Card will not be replaced in such cases.

About BLUETTI

With over 10 years of industry experience, BLUETTI has tried to stay true to a sustainable future through green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use while delivering an exceptional eco-friendly experience for everyone and the world. BLUETTI is making its presence in 70+ countries and is trusted by millions of customers across the globe. For more information, please visit BLUETTI online at www.bluettipower.com.

