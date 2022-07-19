Standard Motor Products Expands GDI Program Offering

NEW YORK, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) continues to expand its aftermarket-leading Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) program. GDI technology has been an integral part of helping to improve fuel economy while reducing emissions, and can be found on more than half of the U.S. fleet. In fact, the use of GDI engines has grown by over 600% since 2010.

Standard Motor Products, Inc. continues to expand its aftermarket-leading Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) program. (PRNewswire)

Standard's GDI line-up includes hundreds of part numbers for domestic and import vehicles.

Anchored by Injectors, Standard's GDI program also includes High-Pressure Fuel Pumps, Fuel Injector Rail Kits, Fuel Pressure Sensors, Fuel Feed Lines, Fuel Pressure Regulators, and Fuel Pressure Sensor Connectors for a complete line of GDI components. Standard's GDI line-up includes hundreds of part numbers for domestic and import vehicles, including applications through 2022, providing industry-leading late-model coverage.

GDI technology utilizes a special injector that injects fuel at a high level of pressure (up to 2,000 psi) during cylinder compression. Standard® GDI Injectors are always new, never remanufactured. Each Injector features stainless steel calibration slide and spring assemblies to prevent corrosion within the fuel control body, leading to extended service life. Precision-wound and trimmed solenoid windings allow the computer to command efficient fuel delivery, while high-temp Viton O-rings deliver prolonged sealing under these extreme conditions. The included retaining clip helps protect against vibration by keeping the injector in position. Additional O-rings and umbrella seals are included for a complete kit.

Recently released GDI Fuel Injectors cover an additional 4.7 million vehicles in operation. The most popular applications include the 2020-18 Toyota Camry, 2020-2019 Toyota RAV4, 2021-19 Ford Edge and Ford Ranger, and 2020-2018 Ford F-150. Additionally, Fuel Pressure Sensors are now available for General Motors, Ford, Volkswagen, Chrysler, and RAM vehicles. Over 6 million 2020-14 General Motors vehicles will also benefit from the addition of a Fuel Feed Line, and a Fuel Pressure Sensor Connector has been released to fit the Ford Focus, Expedition, F-150, and Transit. Several High-Pressure Fuel Pumps have been introduced, adding coverage for many popular 2016-10 Hyundai and Kia vehicles as well as the 2022-17 Chevrolet Camaro, 2019-15 Chevrolet Corvette, and 2019-16 Cadillac CTS.

Commenting on the expansion, John Herc, Vice President Engine Management Marketing, SMP, stated, "Our GDI Program is constantly evolving and expanding, demonstrating our commitment to providing our partners with all of the parts needed for the maintenance and service of GDI systems."

All new Standard® GDI applications are listed in the eCatalog found at StandardBrand.com, and in electronic catalog providers.

About Standard®

Standard® offers a full line of premium automotive products for ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems including diesel, turbochargers, TPMS, VVT, ADAS and Blue Streak® heavier-duty ignition coils. The Standard® line provides unmatched coverage for all import and domestic vehicle applications. Standard® is committed to providing replacement parts for all platforms including the latest hybrid and electric vehicle systems. For additional information, contact an SMP® sales representative or visit StandardBrand.com.

About SMP

With over 100 years in business, Standard Motor Products, Inc. is a leading independent manufacturer and distributor of premium automotive replacement parts. SMP supplies independent professional technicians and do- it-yourselfers with high quality replacement parts for engine management, ignition, emissions, fuel and safety- related systems, as well as temperature control products for domestic and import cars and light trucks. SMP products are sold worldwide through both traditional and non-traditional distribution channels. For more information, download the SMP Parts App or visit smpcorp.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Standard Motor Products, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Standard Brand logo (PRNewsfoto/Standard Motor Products, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Standard Motor Products, Inc.