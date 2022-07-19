Paul Hastings Adds Band One Finance Team

LONDON, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paul Hastings LLP, a global law firm advising the world's leading financial institutions, asset managers and Fortune 500 corporations, announced today that one of the most elite Finance teams in the industry has joined the firm in London from Latham & Watkins. Mo Nurmohamed, Ross Anderson, Karan Chopra and Rob Davidson have all joined the firm as partners in Paul Hastings' prestigious Global Finance practice, solidifying the firm's position as a premier institution in finance, capital markets, structured credit and restructuring. Mo Nurmohamed has been named co-chair of the firm's Global Finance practice.

Top-ranked across multiple categories in the 2021 legal advisor rankings issued by Refinitiv, Debtwire, and Bloomberg, the team focuses on the most high-profile leveraged finance and direct lending deals across from the world's largest and most high profile private equity sponsors. Having led the London lender-side practice at Latham, which is ranked Band 1 by both Chambers (UK: Banking & Finance: Lenders) and Legal 500 (London: Acquisition Finance), the team brings key lending relationships with virtually every major investment bank and private credit institution. Some of the team's recent landmark transaction representations include:

The arrangers of the financing to support Bain's acquisition of ITP Aero (a carve out from Rolls Royce)

The arrangers of the TLB financing to support Blackstone's acquisition of Huws Grey

The arrangers of the bank/bond financing to support BC Partners' acquisition of Ceramtec

The arrangers in relation to the bank/bond financing to support Adeventa's acquisition of the eBay Classifieds Group

The lenders of the financing to support the Warburg Pincus' acquisition of The AA Group

The arrangers of the TLB financing to complete the acquisition and combination of Equiniti and AST by Siris Capital

The arrangers of the bank/bond financing to support Advent and Cinven's acquisition of Thyssenkrupp's elevator business

"This is an exceptional team defined by superior talent and excellence in providing sophisticated legal advice to guide clients' most complex transactions," said Seth Zachary, Chairman of Paul Hastings. "They are recognized as market-leading individuals trusted by top-tier global financial institutions and direct lenders. The team creates immediate synergies while adding further depth and breadth to our existing market-leading global team."

Mo Nurmohamed

Ranked by Chambers for Banking and Finance and recognised as a Leading Individual in the UK's Legal 500, Mo Nurmohamed served as co-chair of Latham's London Finance department. His experience includes a broad range of issues in banking law, with particular emphasis on matters relating to leverage finance, private equity finance, and cross-border acquisition finance transactions. He was previously selected by Financial News as a rising star in the European legal profession.

Ross Anderson

Ranked by Chambers for Banking and Finance and recognised as a Leading Individual in the UK's Legal 500, Ross Anderson served as global vice chair of Latham's Banking practice. His experience spans a broad range of issues in banking law with particular emphasis on matters relating to leveraged finance, private equity finance, and cross-border acquisition financing transactions. He was previously selected by Financial News as a rising star in the European legal profession.

Karan Chopra

Karan Chopra served as co-chair of Latham's London Finance department. He advises clients on a range of cross-border leveraged, investment grade and fund finance transactions at all levels of the capital structure, including senior, super senior, second lien and holdco financings and across syndicated and private credit financings.

Rob Davidson

Rob Davidson advises banks and other financial institutions, as well as corporate borrowers and issuers, on a wide range of banking and finance transactions, with a particular focus on cross-border acquisition finance. He helps clients navigate a broad spectrum of debt capital structures, including senior/mezzanine financing, bank/bond financing, public-to-private takeover financing, unitranche financing, bridge financing and holdco financing. He was selected for the International Rising Star awards in the IFLR Europe Awards 2021.

"Paul Hastings' stellar global platform is the perfect place to take our practices to the next level," said Mo Nurmohamed. "We are delighted to join the firm's elite Global Finance practice, further cementing Paul Hastings as a premier destination for the most high-profile and complex finance transactions."

"The firm's momentum and strong growth in London – and around the world – is remarkable and our team is eager to continue to help drive that upward trajectory," said Ross Anderson.

The addition of this team reflects the continued growth and extraordinary momentum of the firm's London office, which posted a 41% revenue increase in 2021. The firm has continued to add elite partners in London across all core practices, including M&A, Private Equity, Structured Credit, Securities and Capital Markets, and Leveraged Finance.

The Paul Hastings Global Finance practice advises virtually every leading investment banks and the largest and most prestigious asset managers in finance and capital-raising transactions. The firm is a recognized as one of the world's premier platforms in leveraged finance, private credit, capital markets and structured credit domestic and cross-border transactions.

Paul Hastings has advised on a number of recent high-profile transactions, including the following representations:

Barclays, JPMorgan, Goldman, Jefferies, Morgan Stanley, RBC and Intesa in respect of the $1.5 billion loan and bond facilities provided to Nordic Capital in connection with its public-to-private bid for Advanz Pharma.





Multiple banks and funds in relation to debt facilities provided for US based aerospace and defence supplier Cobham's public-to-private bid to acquire UK competitor, Ultra Electronics, for £2.57 billion.





Multiple banks and funds in relation to debt facilities provided for Advent's bid to acquire Caldic, and the simultaneous combination with Advent portfolio company Grupo Transmerquim (GTM). The transaction results in the creation of a truly global industry leader in the chemicals sector.





Blackstone Credit , Ares Corporation, PSP Investments Credit II USA LLC and a group of other lenders on the consummation of the unitranche debt financing of Thoma Bravo's acquisition of Stamps.com for $6.6 billion ; at the time of its closing, the unitranche debt financing served as the largest ever of its kind





JP Morgan and Barclays on the acquisition financing for MKS Instruments in its $5.1 billion cash and stock acquisition of Atotech





Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., BMO Capital Markets, BofA Securities, and JP Morgan Chase Bank as lead arrangers and joint bookrunners on a $1 billion sustainability-linked asset-based facility, as part of an integrated working capital financing solution for Southwire Company, LLC; this was one of the first sustainability-linked, asset-based loan facilities in the U.S. market

About Paul Hastings

Dedicated to providing intellectual capital and superior execution to the world's leading Wall Street and global investment banks, asset managers and corporations achieve their business and legal goals, Paul Hastings is a premier global finance law firm with elite teams in finance, mergers and acquisitions, private equity, and litigation. It is one of only a handful of law firms ranked across multiple core finance areas including: structured credit, leveraged finance, private credit, capital markets, and real estate finance.

Paul Hastings is ranked as one of the top firms in the world in The American Lawyer's "Premier League" for momentum, profit and prestige amongst firms in the 2022 American Lawyer 100.

