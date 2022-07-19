Memora Health and Edward-Elmhurst Health Partner to Simplify Complex Care Journeys for Patients and Care Teams

Clinical intelligence platform will streamline care delivery and engage patients across specialties and service lines

SAN FRANCISCO, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Memora Health, the leading technology platform for virtual care delivery and complex care management, today announced a partnership with Edward-Elmhurst Health, an integrated Illinois health system that operates three hospitals and serves 1.7 million residents across the west and southwest suburbs of Chicago. The partnership will leverage Memora's clinical intelligence platform across oncology specialties to automate clinicians' routine care tasks, streamline call center operations, improve the patient experience, and increase patient engagement.

Memora Health (PRNewsfoto/Memora Health) (PRNewswire)

Memora's platform simplifies complex care delivery for patients and their providers by automating care journeys. The platform provides 24/7, two-way communications with patients around their care, and intelligently triages patient questions and clinical concerns to the appropriate care team members. This partnership will enable clinicians and providers at Edward-Elmhurst Health to automate tasks that they would normally complete manually so they can prioritize the most critical patient needs.

"At Edward-Elmhurst Health, our first priority has always been providing patients with the best care possible, and our team has seen the tremendous impact that Memora's platform can have on patients," said Mary Lou Mastro, CEO, South Region of NorthShore – Edward-Elmhurst Health. "This platform will allow our clinicians to automate tasks so that they can provide patients with an improved care experience. We're looking forward to the impact that this partnership will have on our oncology practice and are excited to leverage Memora's expertise across other specialties and service lines."

Edward-Elmhurst Health is planning to roll out the Memora platform at its state-of-the-art cancer care centers in Naperville, Elmhurst and Plainfield. The partnership will serve patients diagnosed with lung cancer, breast cancer, and colorectal cancer. Memora's platform will automate various elements of the patient care journey to support care navigators, alleviate the communication burden on triage nurses, create a shared channel for collaboration between clinic nurses and physicians, integrate with Epic, and reduce hold times for an improved patient experience.

"We're proud to partner with Edward-Elmhurst Health and support the system's mission to streamline the care journey for both providers and patients," said Manav Sevak, co-founder and CEO of Memora Health. "Our platform is designed to simplify complex care delivery in order to allow care teams to engage existing patients and support more patients both inside and outside of hospital walls."

About Memora Health

Memora Health is the leading technology platform for virtual care delivery and complex care management. Memora partners with leading health systems, health plans, life science companies, and digital health companies to transform the care delivery process for patients and care teams. The company's platform digitizes and automates complex care workflows, supercharging care teams by intelligently triaging patient-reported concerns and data to appropriate care team members and providing patients with proactive, two-way communication on their care journeys. To learn more about Memora's vision to make care more actionable, accessible and always-on, visit memorahealth.com.

About Edward-Elmhurst Health

Edward-Elmhurst Health, now part of NorthShore – Edward-Elmhurst Health, is a 747-bed system that includes three hospitals – Edward Hospital in Naperville, Elmhurst Hospital and Linden Oaks Behavioral Health – and an extensive ambulatory care network that provides comprehensive healthcare to 1.7 million residents of the west and southwest suburbs of Chicago. The system has annual revenues of more than $1.5 billion, more than 50 locations, nearly 8,500 employees, including 1,900 nurses with 2,000 physicians on staff, plus 1,200 volunteers. For more information, visit eehealth.org.

Media Contact: Lara Key, press@memorahealth.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Memora Health