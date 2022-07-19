LOOPS WELCOMES ACTRESS CAMILA MENDES AS CREATIVE DIRECTOR AND PARTNER & STEPS INTO BRICK+MORTAR WITH ULTA BEAUTY

Mendes Will Usher Brand Into Next Phase of Growth Including Retail Doors at Nation's Largest Beauty Retailer

LOS ANGELES, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LOOPS, a results-driven, skincare brand evolving face masks beyond "self-care" use cases, announced today actress Camila Mendes has joined the company as partner & creative director. Mendes' entrepreneurial debut in the beauty market will consist of her spearheading innovative product development and driving brand growth inclusive of sustainability initiatives and retail expansion into Ulta Beauty.

(PRNewswire)

"I'm thrilled to join LOOPS to bring the brand into its next phase. I've always been a fan and love the face masks, so to be a part of its future development in this way is a dream," said Mendes. "In taking on new roles in my career, my skincare routine is where I really reset from the day and nourish myself. LOOPS helps me maintain my routine in the most effective way possible, so I'm excited to help grow a brand that is authentically part of my everyday life."

Founded in 2020 by Syllable, LOOPS' mission is to deliver the highest quality skincare experience with products that redefine real life "beauty habits." Mendes' creative vision will drive change and growth across brand marketing, product transition and lead the brand toward sustainability goals. She will lend her personal skincare ethos to the brand, tapping into shared experiences with LOOPS customers.

LOOPS is also announcing today an expansion into brick and mortar with Ulta Beauty. Starting August 1st, the brand will be available nationwide in 450 Ulta Beauty doors complemented by a campaign featuring Mendes in-store and online. LOOPS joined Ulta Beauty's online assortment in December 2021 as part of SPARKED at Ulta Beauty, the retailers curated take on emerging beauty brands entering retail for the first time.

"We couldn't be more excited for Cami to join the LOOPS family. She's an extraordinary partner and creative collaborator who truly embodies the life and energy of our brand. With Cami's insight and vision, we see our partnership with Ulta Beauty as the home for LOOPS as we explore global ambitions for our product portfolio that serves everyone. It's an incredible time for our brand as we continue to build and grow together with several key initiatives and innovations planned for the rest of 2022 and into 2023" says Colin Peek, Founder, and CCO of Syllable.

These partnerships mark a new chapter for LOOPS as the brand expands its reach with a new omnichannel strategy, and a fresh celebrity partner to bring the next-gen beauty enthusiast further into the fold.

ABOUT LOOPS

LOOPS is a lifestyle beauty brand redefining how modern people take care of themselves – creating innovative, impactful, and clean products that reimagine personal "beauty habits." LOOPS' portfolio of face care products is inspired and designed to fit into your lifestyle, whilst delivering simple yet effective active ingredients for your skin.

LOOPS is available online at: https://www.loopsbeauty.com/

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LOOPS