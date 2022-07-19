ClearScale Achieves AWS Digital Customer Experience Consulting Competency Status

AWS Partner Network Member Recognized for Supporting All Phases of the Digital Customer Acquisition and Retention Lifecycle

SAN FRANCISCO, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ClearScale, a leading cloud systems integrator, announced today that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Digital Customer Experience Competency. This designation recognizes that ClearScale provides proven technology and deep expertise to help Digital Customer Experience customers.

The AWS Digital Customer Experience Competency is designed for companies that provide end-to-end solutions for all phases of the digital customer acquisition and retention life cycle. These include content management and marketing automation to engage prospects and customers with the right experience, effective and secure commerce solutions to create seamless buying experiences, and data analytics solutions to support decisions and retain customers.

Achieving the AWS Digital Customer Experience Competency differentiates ClearScale as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that provides specialized technical proficiency and proven customer success with a specific focus on workloads based on Content Management, Marketing Automation, Digital Commerce, Customer 360, Digital Agencies, and Consulting Practices.

"ClearScale is proud to earn the AWS Digital Customer Experience Competency," said Pavel Pragin, CEO of ClearScale. "We've earned 11 AWS Competencies, so we know that these designations are more than just badges. Our AWS Competencies validate our expertise in designing automated technical solutions that help customers achieve their business goals by leveraging the agility, breadth of services, and innovation that AWS provides."

ClearScale's Digital Customer Experience services help customers from startups to global enterprises understand their target audiences in greater detail and fine-tune their operations. ClearScale is highly experienced in leveraging cloud-native technology that allows companies to discover new growth opportunities, meet buyer demands across the entire customer journey, and deliver personalized service.

"ClearScale feels like it's part of our IT team," said Peter Shelus, CTO of DatChat. "ClearScale's engineers contribute to our security management efforts and play a critical role in our uptime management and monitoring endeavors. And they are crucial in keeping our cloud infrastructure optimization efforts moving forward. We know that DatChat is in the right hands with ClearScale, which allows us to focus on making our services even better for our customers."

To learn more about ClearScale's Digital Customer Experience solutions visit https://www.clearscale.com/solutions/digital-customer-experience-services.

About ClearScale

ClearScale is a cloud-native systems integration, strategic consulting, and application development company founded in 2011. The company has successfully delivered more than 1,000 innovative cloud projects for clients ranging from startups to large enterprises and public sector organizations. ClearScale's cloud experts design, implement, optimize, and manage customized cloud solutions that help customers achieve their business transformation initiatives. For more information, visit www.clearscale.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

