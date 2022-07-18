Phoenix and Tucson Area uBreakiFix Stores Rebrand to Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions

PHOENIX, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- uBreakiFix® tech repair stores across the Phoenix and Tucson areas have rebranded to Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions™ . The stores will continue to offer professional fixes for most everyday tech devices, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, game consoles and more.

The new branding is a nod to the stores' parent company, global tech care company Asurion , which acquired uBreakiFix in 2019. In 2021, uBreakiFix announced plans to rebrand all U.S. stores to Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions throughout 2022.

"uBreakiFix stores have been a part of this area since 2012, when the first local stores opened in Phoenix and Tempe," said Kevin Sears, Asurion District Manager. "Our Arizona footprint has grown to meet the demand for reliable tech repair, and there are now more than 20 locations across Phoenix, Tucson and beyond. What excites me most about rebranding as Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions is how the new name communicates that we offer tech support beyond repair. Certainly we continue to fix cracked phone screens, damaged charge ports and the like – but we can also help with things like software updates, virus removal, data recovery, device protection and more. Whatever is going on with your tech, our experts are here and ready to help."

While common repairs include cracked screens, battery issues and water damage, the stores' repair experts can help with most any tech mishap, including providing authorized repairs for devices like Samsung Galaxy® and Google Pixel™ smartphones.

Customers can book a repair appointment online or stop by any of the more than 20 locations across Phoenix, Tempe, Scottsdale, Glendale, Chandler, Goodyear, Peoria, Gilbert, Surprise, Mesa, Tucson, Prescott Valley and Sierra Vista for walk-in service. The stores offer free, no-obligation diagnostics on all gadgets, as well as a one-year limited warranty on all repairs. They even offer a price match guarantee on any local competitor's regularly published price for the same repair.

"Though the stores' name and appearance have changed, our mission remains the same: to help people stay connected to the things that are important to them," said Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions CEO Dave Barbuto. "We fix tech because people depend on it – and as customers' needs evolve, so do our stores. We're committed to listening, learning and innovating to ensure we're continually providing the best tech solutions for our customers."

Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions stores are located at:

Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions

1645 E Camelback Rd Suite 104, Phoenix, AZ 85016

(602) 883-4425

Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions

699 S Mill Ave Suite 112, Tempe, AZ 85281

(480) 877-0594

Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions

7939 E Thomas Rd Suite 105, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

(602) 842-4900

Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions

4802 E Ray Rd Suite 17, Phoenix, AZ 85044

(480) 877-1240

Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions

9340 W Northern Ave Suite 115, Glendale, AZ 85305

(623) 227-2631

Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions

16838 N 7th St Suite 1, Phoenix, AZ 85022

(602) 832-7917

Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions

8776 E Shea Blvd Suite 105, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

(480) 739-6055

Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions

3401 W Frye Rd #8, Chandler, AZ 85226

(480) 865-1486

Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions

1550 N Dysart Rd Suite B-6, Goodyear, AZ 85395

(623) 264-5785

Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions

7369 W Bell Rd #5, Peoria, AZ 85382

(623) 738-3239

Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions

16459 N Scottsdale Rd #103, Scottsdale, AZ 85254

(480) 637-0919

Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions

2501 W Happy Valley Rd #32-1100, Phoenix, AZ 85085

(623) 552-7648

Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions

3871 S Gilbert Rd Suite 106, Gilbert, AZ 85297

(480) 887-9736

Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions

14155 W Bell Rd #111, Surprise, AZ 85374

(623) 552-7284

Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions

25101 N Lake Pleasant Pkwy Suite A-1300, Peoria, AZ 85383

(623) 552-7740

Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions

1545 S Power Rd Suite 109, Mesa, AZ 85206

(480) 877-1099

Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions

800 E University Blvd Suite 106, Tucson, AZ 85719

(520) 838-8410

Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions

5870 E Broadway Blvd Suite 147, Tucson, AZ 85711

(520) 783-6578

Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions

4500 N Oracle Rd Suite 125, Tucson, AZ 85705

(520) 999-9109

Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions

5672 E State Rte 69 #140, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314

(928) 955-8834

Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions

55 AZ-92 F, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635

(520) 844-2389

About Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions

Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions, formerly known as uBreakiFix, is the retail brand operated and franchised by a subsidiary of tech care company Asurion. As the world's leading tech care company, Asurion eliminates the fears and frustrations associated with technology to ensure its 300 million customers get the most out of their devices, appliances and connections. Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions stores specialize in the repair of consumer technology, including smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers and nearly everything in between. Asurion Tech Repair and Solutions repair experts fix cracked screens, software issues, camera issues and most other tech mishaps at more than 750 stores across the U.S. The stores provide fast, affordable fixes for nearly any device type, regardless of make or model, including authorized repairs for Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy smartphones.

The uBreakiFix® and Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions™ trademarks and logos are the property of uBreakiFix Co. All rights reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions is not affiliated with, sponsored by, or endorsed by any of the respective owners of the other trademarks appearing herein.

