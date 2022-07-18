Launch Tennessee announces speakers, pitch competition for 3686

Founders, investors invited to Tennessee's premier entrepreneurial festival

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This year's 3686 will feature some of the country's leading innovative and entrepreneurial voices and a partnership with Startup Showdown, Launch Tennessee announced Monday.

The Nashville-based nonprofit — which works to make Tennessee the most startup-friendly state in the nation — will host the festival from Sept. 27-29 at Marathon Music Works.

Thanks to a new partnership with venture capital firm Panoramic Ventures, the festival will feature Tennessee's first Startup Showdown, a pitch competition investing $120,000 into the winning startup.

This year's 3686 will also include an expanded 1-on-1 matchmaking event that pairs entrepreneurs with investors and corporations. This unique aspect is back by popular demand, after the last in-person session resulted in 400+ meetings.

The two-day festival will also feature top investors and entrepreneur fireside chats, panel discussions, networking opportunities and live music entertainment, and leading brands Amazon and The Roster Agency have signed on as sponsors.

Featured speakers scheduled for the festival, which is in its ninth year, include Blavity Inc. CEO Morgan DeBaun and Jules Martin, Partner at Mindset Ventures.

Featured speakers will include:

Eric Bahn , Co-Founder and General Partner, Hustle Fund

Olivia Capra , Principal, Frist Cressey Ventures

Morgan DeBaun , Founder & CEO of Blavity Inc.

Cam Doody , Co-Founder and General Partner at Brickyard

Tara Fung , Co-Founder & CEO, Co:Create

Samara Mejia Hernandez , Founding Partner, Chingona Ventures

Marlon Nichols , Co-Founder, Managing General Partner, MaC Venture Capital

Stuart McWhorter , Commissioner of Economic & Community Development, State of Tennessee

Jules Miller , Partner, Mindset Ventures & Founder, VC3 DAO

Maria Salamanca , Partner, Unshackled Ventures

"3686 brings together a special group of people. Our speakers and attendees represent some of the best entrepreneurs, investors, and executives not just in Tennessee but from across the U.S.," said LaunchTN CEO Lindsey Cox. "It's a unique opportunity to build relationships while having a blast in Nashville."

The festival, named after the geographic coordinates of Nashville, started in 2013 and has welcomed attendees from across the country. It has grown to attract national speakers, investors and entrepreneurs.

For more information and to attend 3686, visit attend3686.com to purchase tickets.

About Launch Tennessee

Launch Tennessee (LaunchTN) is a public-private partnership with a vision to make Tennessee the most startup-friendly state in the nation. Through our network of Entrepreneur Centers and partner organizations across the state, Launch Tennessee fosters collaboration among entrepreneurs, the private sector, capital sources, institutions and government to offer entrepreneurs what they need to scale their businesses.

About 3686

‍ 3686 is the Southeast's premier gathering of founders, investors and ecosystem builders. Named for the geographic coordinates of Nashville, the event hosted by LaunchTN is filled with opportunities for entrepreneurs and startups to connect with their next collaborators, catch live shows in Music City, and engage in meaningful speaker content. LaunchTN hosts 3686 to serve as a meeting ground for best-in-class entrepreneurs, innovators and investors from Tennessee and across the country to support business development and growth.

