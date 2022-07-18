Kevin McAdams Appointed President of Perdue Foods and COO, Perdue Farms

SALISBURY, Md., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Perdue Farms, a 102-year-old privately held Maryland-based company, has bolstered its executive leadership team with the appointment of Kevin McAdams as President of Perdue Foods and Chief Operating Officer of Perdue Farms, effective today. He will report to Randy Day, CEO of Perdue Farms.

"We're thrilled to have Kevin join Perdue Farms. He brings more than 25 years of experience as a successful and trusted leader in the food and beverage industry with a proven track record of achieving sustainable growth and driving operational excellence," said Day. "The complexity of today's food and agriculture industry and our business requires a certain level of commercial and consumer expertise and a depth of knowledge in supply chain management that Kevin brings to our team. This is critical as we navigate in a more challenging climate to improve our competitive performance while upholding our core values."

McAdams joins Perdue Farms from Jack Links protein snacks, a privately held, family-owned company, where he was President, North America (NA). His previous senior positions include President, Schwan's Consumer Brands and Pabst Brewing Company. Earlier in his career, he held operating roles with Mizkan, Red Bull North America, The Coca-Cola Company and Frito-Lay.

"I'm honored to join Perdue Farms and look forward to building on the strong legacy and mission of the company and working closely with our very talented team to position Perdue for our next phase of growth as we consistently delight our valued customers and consumers with premium foods and services," said McAdams.

McAdams graduated from Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa in 1993 with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science.

About Perdue Foods

The PERDUE® brand is the number-one brand of fresh chicken in the U.S., with a full lineup of no-antibiotics-ever products under the PERDUE®, PERDUE® HARVESTLAND®, and PERDUE® CHICKEN PLUS® brands, and USDA certified organic chicken under the PERDUE® HARVESTLAND® Organic and PERDUE® SIMPLY SMART® ORGANICS™ brands. We're recognized as the first to successfully market chicken by branding and advertising a product measurably superior to the competition, and we've been innovating ever since. All of our chickens are fed an all-vegetarian diet with no animal by-products. They're cared for in a clean, safe environment, and our programs are verified by the USDA. We've led the way in raising healthy poultry without antibiotics, and we're setting new standards for animal care. Learn more at www.perdue.com.

About Perdue Farms

We're a fourth-generation, family owned, U.S. food and agriculture company. Through our belief in responsible food and agriculture, we are empowering consumers, customers, and farmers through trusted choices in products and services.

The premium protein portfolio within our Perdue Foods business, including our flagship PERDUE® brand, Niman Ranch®, Panorama Organic Grass-Fed Meats®, Coleman Natural®, and Yummy®, as well as our pet brands, Spot Farms® and Full Moon®, is available through various channels including retail, foodservice, club stores, and our direct-to-consumer website, PerdueFarms.com.

Perdue AgriBusiness is an international agricultural products and services company.

Now in our company's second century, our path forward is about getting better, not just bigger. We never use drugs for growth promotion in raising poultry and livestock, and we are actively advancing our animal welfare programs. Our brands are leaders in no-antibiotics-ever chicken, turkey, pork, beef and lamb, and in USDA-certified organic chicken and beef. Learn more at Corporate.PerdueFarms.com.

