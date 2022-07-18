Acera Surgical, Inc. Announces GPO Agreement with Capstone for its Synthetic Resorbable Hybrid-Scale Fiber Matrix, Restrata®

ST. LOUIS, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Acera Surgical, Inc. (Acera), a leading bioscience company developing and commercializing a portfolio of fully synthetic materials for regenerative medical applications, today announced it has entered a new phase of growth after signing an agreement with Capstone Health Alliance. The agreement allows Acera to offer its advanced wound care product, Restrata®, at contracted savings to Capstone Health Alliance member hospitals, effective immediately.

"We are thrilled to partner with Capstone. Earning access to their member hospitals will offer greater reach of our technology and bolster our mission to revolutionize healing and change lives among the patients we serve," said Jack Burke, VP of National Accounts, Contracting and Pricing at Acera. "The versatility of Acera's synthetic resorbable fiber matrix lends itself to clinical use cases spanning surgical specialties, allowing standardization within hospitals to help streamline shelf space."

This agreement allows Acera to expand its commercial efforts into 268 of Capstone's member hospital systems and represents a major milestone as Acera's first GPO contract.

"Acera is leading the way in providing synthetic solutions for advanced wound care," said Tabitha Calloway, Senior Director of Strategic Sourcing at Capstone Health Alliance. "We're excited to offer their category defining technology to our healthcare members, providing a synthetic alternative for wound management."

For more information, please visit www.acera-surgical.com or contact your Acera sales representative.

About Restrata®

Restrata is a fully synthetic hybrid-scale fiber matrix, indicated for use in a variety of wounds including surgical wounds, trauma wounds, and chronic wounds such as diabetic foot ulcers and venous leg ulcers. Restrata is manufactured with synthetic bioresorbable polymers and possesses a fibrous structure with high porosity. The product architecture, which is similar to native extracellular matrix, allows for cell ingress and retention, as well as neovascularization of the newly forming tissue without the need for added growth factors. As the wound healing process progresses, Restrata completely degrades via hydrolysis, leaving native tissue in its place. Restrata is shelf stable and carries a two-year shelf life.

About Acera Surgical, Inc.

Born from research and bold patient-focused innovation, Acera is a bioscience company developing and commercializing a portfolio of fully synthetic materials for regenerative medical applications. Acera's synthetic hybrid-scale fiber matrices are designed to be structurally similar to human tissue, resist enzymatic degradation, offer both flexibility and strength, and allow more effective healing before completely resorbing. At Acera, we are Revolutionizing Healing, Changing Lives. Additional information about Acera, its technology and products may be found at www.acera-surgical.com.

About Capstone

Capstone Health Alliance is a group purchasing alliance of healthcare and non-healthcare members that delivers cost savings through the power of aggregation and collaboration. Based in Fletcher, North Carolina, Capstone's membership includes 300 hospitals representing more than 100 health systems across 23 states and represents over $10 billion in acute care supply chain spend. Capstone also represents over 25,000 non-acute and business & industry members. Capstone delivers quantifiable savings and actionable data that enable better purchasing decisions for our members. In addition to cost savings initiatives, Capstone members collaborate to share best practices all with the intent of improving cost, quality, and outcomes.

View original content:

SOURCE Acera Surgical, Inc.