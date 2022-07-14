Silver Fern Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire DemandLink

LEXINGTON, Ky., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Silver Fern's mission is to leverage technology to redeem horticulture professionals' time. Recently, the Company identified an opportunity that fits within this mission.

Silver Fern is excited to announce a signed Letter of Intent to acquire DemandLink with an anticipated closing this year. Over the last 15 years, DemandLink has been on the forefront of utilizing data to better forecast, replenish, and analyze in the horticulture industry.

"This is an exciting time in DemandLink's history to join forces with Silver Fern. It's one of the few times there's been a merger of two major software companies in our industry and we're really excited to work alongside Adam, Stephen, Kevin, and the rest of the Silver Fern team." says, John Garren, DemandLink CEO & Owner.

"Silver Fern is fortunate to be in a position to pursue an opportunity like this. DemandLink's team is uniquely aligned with our core values and vision. We're excited to get started and look forward to integrating the two companies and actualizing this value for our client base." says, Adam VanWingerden, Silver Fern Co-Founder.

DemandLink's expertise in data modeling and research, retail analytics, longstanding industry relations, and agile development team combined with Silver Fern's technical leadership, greenhouse operational experience, and robust development team will provide benefit to all stakeholders.

About Silver Fern

Founded in 2020, Silver Fern is a software provider, specializing in modular ERP software for the horticulture industry. The Company is the product of an extensive growing legacy with domain experience in operations, finance, technology, and sales.

This domain experience established the foundation on which Silver Fern is built, allowing the company to differentiate in several ways:

Build products that solve for nuances that only growers can know. These products are built by growers for growers. Expand options for greenhouses by building products that are operating systems and ERP systems agnostic. Mitigate technology switching costs by making installation and integration easy. Increase the value of greenhouse businesses by providing products that mine, manage, and monetize data.

Website: https://silverfern.group/

Year Founded: 2020

Location: Lexington, KY

Employees: 14

About DemandLink

Founded in 2008, DemandLink builds forecasting, replenishment, and analytics software for growers and retailers. The Company has fifteen employees and offices in Bend, Oregon and Charlotte, North Carolina.

DemandLink provides a world class, hands-on onboarding process and is committed to building the most accurate and efficient tools to help growers manage and expand their businesses.

Website: https://demandlink.com/

Year Founded: 2008

Location: Bend, OR and Charlotte, NC

Employees: 15

