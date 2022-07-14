S2 Capital Acquires Major Multifamily Portfolio in Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston

Totals 14 Properties with 4,455 Units

DALLAS, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- S2 Capital, LLC ("S2") today announced it has acquired a 14-property portfolio across Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston. The portfolio totals 4,455 units across 14 assets built in 1979-1987. S2, a national multifamily investor with more than $10 billion in transaction volume, is making this investment from its S2 Multifamily Value-Add Fund 1. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

With this transaction, S2 overtakes Blackstone as the #1 most active buyer of multifamily in Dallas-Fort Worth for the past five years according to Real Capital Analytics.

Over the next two years, S2 plans to renovate the exterior and interior of each asset in order to offer current and prospective residents an enhanced community experience. The exterior enhancements will be tailored around improved swimming pools, fitness centers, clubhouses, leasing offices, repainting, refreshing siding, and upgrading balcony enclosures. Interior enhancements will focus on new flooring, countertops, appliance packages, kitchen tile, shower tile, light fixtures, and hardware.

The properties are as follows:

Dallas-Fort Worth metro area

800 Link – a 440-unit, Class-B garden-style apartment building in Dallas

Canyon Ridge – a 164-unit, Class-B garden-style complex in Rockwall

Casa Valley – a 150-unit, Class-B garden-style community in Irving

Cinnamon Park – a 272-unit, Class-B garden-style development in Arlington

Huntington Lakes – a 405-unit, Class-B garden-style complex in Dallas-Fort Worth

Lincoln Crossing – a 532-unit, Class-B garden-style community in Dallas-Fort Worth

Preslee – a 290-unit, Class-B garden-style building in Dallas-Fort Worth

Preston Greens – a 257-unit, Class-B garden-style complex in Dallas-Fort Worth

Spring Creek – a 236-unit, Class-B garden-style development in Garland

Springfield – a 264-unit, Class-B garden-style complex in Mesquite

Summer Meadows – a 389-unit, Class-B garden-style community in Plano

Houston metro area

Cimarron Parkway – a 272-unit, Class-B garden-style apartment building in Katy

Hidden Lake – a 440-unit, Class-B garden-style community in Houston

Silverado – a 344-unit, Class-B garden-style property in Houston

"The run up in mortgage rates for the single-family market has exacerbated a broader affordability issue leaving a lot of people looking to rent as the more affordable option. We are excited about this portfolio because while people begin searching for affordable housing options, we don't believe that should be associated with an outdated community experience," said Ryan Everett, VP of Acquisitions at S2. "The majority of the amenities and features at these properties date back to their original development roughly 40 years ago. Our planned property improvements will increase the supply of quality housing that is essential to sustaining desirable communities and meeting local employer needs, which will benefit both our tenants and investors," he added.

Collectively, Mark Brandenburg, Lauren Dow, and Michael Cosby with JLL, and Lauren Bresky and Loren Heikenfeld with NorthMarq helped secure the debt financing. The investment sales were led by Roberto Casas, Rob Key, Matthew Lawton and Dustin Selzer with JLL, as well as Taylor Snoddy with NorthMarq.

About S2

Founded in 2012, S2 Capital is a Dallas-based national multifamily investment platform specializing in value-add properties. With more than $10 billion in transaction volume, S2 has acquired approximately 46,000 units through 129 acquisitions, and has successfully invested over $450 million in upgrades and renovations. S2 is vertically integrated, comprised of affiliated businesses including acquisitions, construction, asset management, and operations divisions that work closely together to execute the firm's business plan. The firm concentrates its investments in the U.S. Sun Belt, including Arizona, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, and Texas, where job and population growth is expected to outpace the national average and contribute to significant renter demand. For more information, visit www.s2cp.com.

