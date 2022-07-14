Los Angeles Orthopedic Surgery Specialists and Advanced Orthopedics Announces New Clinic in Santa Fe Spring

LOS ANGELES, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles Orthopedic Surgery Specialists and Advanced Orthopedics, a leading orthopedic health services practice, is pleased to announce its expansion into one of the gateway cities of Southeast Los Angeles County with its newest clinic located at 12215 Telegraph Road, Suite 112, Santa Fe Springs, California 90670.

The Santa Fe Springs clinic, which is the 8th location for LAOSS, marks the continued growth of our orthopedic medical group that has been recognized for its commitment to extraordinary patient care. "We are thrilled to celebrate the opening of our first De Novo center, which is a testament to the effectiveness of our care model. Over the course of opening our first De Novo center, we have learned a great deal about what patients and providers are looking for in a treatment space and are proud to have designed a clinic to meet those needs," said Felipe Nuñez, Vice President-Medical Affairs.

"Since LAOSS first opened in 2006, our primary goal has been to provide each patient with the highest standard of orthopedic care and to make that excellent care available across Los Angeles. This clinic allows us to expand our reach to those patients needing access to orthopedic care in Southeast Los Angeles, and we're grateful for the opportunity," said Dr. Pelton, President of Los Angeles Orthopedic Surgery Specialists and Advanced Orthopedics.

"Better serving the orthopedic medical needs of Los Angeles County residents has long been a priority for our organization," said Jon Garfield, Chief Executive Officer of Unity MSK. "We look forward to offering convenient, compassionate care through the new Santa Fe Springs Clinic."

To learn more about Los Angeles Orthopedic Surgery Specialists, or to book an appointment, please call 562-548-2230 or visit www.laorthos.com .

About Unity MSK

Unity MSK is a national platform providing support services to practices offering the full continuum of musculoskeletal care. Unity MSK's scalable, best-in-class support promotes robust practice growth while allowing physicians to focus on providing the highest-quality clinical treatment for patients. Unity is led by a team of executives and administrative support specialists with extensive clinical support experience. For more information, visit www.unitymsk.com. For further inquiries, please call Unity MSK at 800-990-1301. If interested in discussing physician partnership opportunities, please contact Ryan Pahler at rpahler@unitymsk.com.

