Inc. Magazine Recognizes Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA) on Its Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2022

JSA attributes its focus on core values and a creative, inclusive culture to the agency's success in providing an award-winning workplace for its team members

LAS VEGAS, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA) , the preeminent provider of public relations (PR), digital marketing and event planning services for telecom and data center companies, announces the agency is named on the prestigious Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces List , the annual, renowned list of America's best places to work.

(PRNewsfoto/Jaymie Scotto & Associates, LLC) (PRNewswire)

Inc's List represents a unique look at the top companies in America working to create outstanding workplaces and promote exceptional company culture. The List names companies from coast to coast where employees strive to excel, advocate for their brands and plan to stay longterm to be a part of the organization.

"We are honored to be named to Inc.'s Best Workplaces List as it showcases our team's core values and the inclusive, creative work environment we have collectively created and fostered here at JSA," says JSA Founder and CEO Jaymie Scotto Cutaia . "Our core differentiators for JSA include the incredible talent and dedication of our team, and our agency's ability to retain and grow our distributed team, even during the Age of Resignation. This allows us to provide unwavering support to our telecom and data center community for more than 17 years- and we look forward to many more years to come- together- as a JSA family of top marketing and media professionals."

"Not long ago, the term 'best workplace' would have conjured up images of open-office designs with stocked snack fridges," says Inc. Editor-in-Chief Scott Omelianuk. "Yet given the widespread adoption of remote work, the concept of the workplace has shifted. This year, Inc. has recognized the organizations dedicated to redefining and enriching the workplace in the face of the pandemic."

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 475 honorees this year. Each nominated company took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, fostering employee growth, perks and overall company culture.

"As a remote agency since inception, we have spent a tremendous amount of energy, time and resources to ensure we are inclusive, collaborative and interconnected," explains Cutaia. "We use clearly-defined values to strategically hire and train like-minded individuals who are committed to quality of work in a balanced, supportive environment. We partner with clients who align with our core values so that our teams work with those who respect and value their hard work and talent. We also assist our employees in striking a work-life balance with innovations in staffing and communication."

To learn more about JSA's full-service PR and marketing support, visit jsa.net or email sales@jsa.net to schedule a brainstorming session with the team.

About JSA

Celebrating over 17 years of success, Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA) is the preeminent provider of Public Relations, Digital Marketing and Event Planning services to the telecom, data center and network infrastructure industries. A 2021 Inc. 5000 company, JSA has also been named one of the Top 100 Elite Agencies in the US by PRNEWS, 'Best Industry-Focused Agency' of 2021 by the Bulldog PR Awards and 'Most Outstanding Telecoms PR Agency' by LiveWire for two years in a row. Our success is attributed to our skilled JSA team, our shared core values, our innovative tools, and our established media and industry relationships. Combined, these allow us to deliver the industry's gold standard in content creation, media outreach, digital marketing and brand strategy services available, orchestrated in a timely, integrated marketing plan customized for each client, to offer optimal and measurable ROI.

To learn more about how JSA can elevate your brand, visit www.jsa.net .

Join the conversation: Follow JSA on LinkedIn and Twitter .

For media inquiries, please contact:

Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA)

+1 866.695.3629 ext. 6

pr@jsa.net

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Jaymie Scotto & Associates, LLC