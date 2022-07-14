Bright MLS and California Regional MLS Partner to Change How Residential Real Estate Data is Collected and Distributed for Institutional Use

Bright MLS and California Regional MLS Partner to Change How Residential Real Estate Data is Collected and Distributed for Institutional Use

The two companies launch REdistribute, LLC to create a new venture that will help MLSs innovate, while ensuring brokers are compensated fairly

ROCKVILLE, Md., and CHINO HILLS, Calif., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright MLS and California Regional MLS (CRMLS), the nation's two largest Multiple Listing Services, announced today the launch of REdistribute, LLC, a joint venture that changes how MLS data is collected and distributed on behalf of the real estate industry for institutional use.

CRMLS Logo (PRNewsfoto/California Regional MLS) (PRNewswire)

REdistribute will aggregate and distribute data on behalf of participating MLS organizations and brokerages, providing unbiased, up-to-date MLS data directly from the source to institutions involved with the housing industry, and puts brokers back in control of their data rights and data usage. Additionally, the revenue generated by REdistribute will be shared back with the brokers and MLS organizations who participate, ensuring that participants are compensated fairly – and at true market value – for the data they provide.

"The exchange of real estate data is currently a one-way street," said Art Carter, CEO of CRMLS. "Third parties are aggregating and providing MLS data to government entities and a host of other for-profit companies. What's missing are the data rights, data management and fair market compensation provided back to the owners of the data – the brokers."

"Today, we are rewriting the rules of engagement," said Brian Donnellan, President & CEO of Bright MLS. "Now is the time for professional MLS organizations to invest in solutions that create additional value for brokers, while also delivering the most comprehensive, accurate and freshest data to critical participants in the housing industry. Mortgage lenders, government sponsored entities and others creating property valuations and insights and their constituents will benefit greatly from REdistribute."

Bright and CRMLS began working collaboratively late last year on solutions that improve services for the brokerage community, including recent work on a showing services hub that supports more choice for brokers. REdistribute is the next step the two companies are taking together, and at launch aggregates the MLS data of Bright and CRMLS, with Beaches MLS in Florida also signing a letter of intent to join for the launch.

"Beaches MLS is excited to be the first ownership partner with Bright MLS and CRMLS on REdistribute to bring even more value to our brokers," stated Dionna Hall, CEO of Beaches MLS.

In addition to distributing MLS data from the source, REdistribute will also deliver innovations that will allow licensees such as lenders, insurance companies and government-sponsored enterprises to gain real-time insights on a market-by-market basis.

REdistribute expects to begin beta testing in August, and to deliver content to clients in 2023.

To read more about the REdistribute initiative, read our open letter to the industry.

If you're an MLS organization or broker interested in learning how you can participate in this exciting new venture, contact REdistribute@prestaconsultants.com.

About California Regional MLS

California Regional MLS is the nation's largest and most recognized subscriber-based MLS, dedicated to servicing more than 110,000 real estate professionals from 41 Associations, Boards, and MLS organizations. CRMLS provides accurate data through innovative technology solutions, empowering real estate professionals to cooperate and succeed. For more information on CRMLS, visit www.crmls.org .

About Bright MLS

Bright MLS was founded in 2016 as a collaboration between 43 visionary associations and two of the nation's most prominent MLSs to transform what an MLS is and what it does, so real estate pros and the people they serve can thrive today and into our data-driven future through an open, clear and competitive housing market for all. Bright is proud to be the source of truth for comprehensive real estate data in the Mid-Atlantic, with market intelligence currently covering six states (Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia) and the District of Columbia. Bright MLS's innovative tool library—both created and curated—provides services and award-winning support to well over 100k real estate professionals, enabling their delivery on the promise of home to over half a million home buyers and sellers monthly. In 2021, Bright subscribers facilitated $141B in real estate transactions through the company's platform. Learn more at Bright MLS.com.

Art Carter

Art@CRMLS.org

Christy Reap

Christy.reap@brightmls.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE California Regional MLS