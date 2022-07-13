Bank of America Declares Preferred Stock Dividends for Third Quarter 2022

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of America Corporation today announced the Board of Directors has authorized regular cash dividends on the outstanding shares or depositary shares of the following series of preferred stock:

Series of Preferred Stock

Dividend per Share or
Depositary Share1

Record Date

Payment Date

Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series E

$0.25556

July 29

August 15

Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series F

$1,022.22222

August 31

September 15

Adjustable Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series G

$1,022.22222

August 31

September 15

Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series X

$31.25

August 15

September 6

Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 1

$0.1875

August 15

August 29

Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 2

$0.19167

August 15

August 29

Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 4

$0.25556

August 15

August 29

Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 5

$0.25556

August 1

August 22

Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series AA

$30.50

September 1

September 19

Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series DD

$31.50

August 15

September 12

Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series FF

$29.375

September 1

September 15

6.000% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series GG

$0.375

August 1

August 16

5.375% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series KK

$0.3359375

September 1

September 26

5.000% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series LL

$0.3125

September 1

September 19

4.250% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series QQ

$0.2656250

August 1

August 17

4.750% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series SS

$0.2968750

August 1

August 17

Bank of America
Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving approximately 67 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 4,100 retail financial centers, approximately 16,000 ATMs, and award-winning digital banking with approximately 54 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 3 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and approximately 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Investors May Contact:

Lee McEntire, Bank of America
Phone:  1.980.388.6780
lee.mcentire@bofa.com

Jonathan G. Blum, Bank of America (Fixed Income)
Phone: 1.212.449.3112
jonathan.blum@bofa.com

Reporters May Contact:

Christopher P. Feeney, Bank of America
Phone: 1.980.386.6794
christopher.feeney@bofa.com

1 Each series of preferred stock, other than Series F and Series G, is represented by depositary shares.  Dividend payments are made on a quarterly basis for each series of preferred stock, other than Series X, Series AA, Series DD, and Series FF for which dividends are paid on a semi-annual basis.

