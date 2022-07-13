Argosy Real Estate Partners Announces Final Closing of Single-Family Build-for-Rent Co-Investment Vehicle

WAYNE, Pa., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Argosy Real Estate Partners ("AREP") is pleased to announce the final closing of Argosy Real Estate Build-For-Rent Co-Investment, L.P. ("ARE BFR") on June 30, 2022. ARE BFR raised $110 million to make co-investments in single-family build-for-rent development projects alongside Argosy Real Estate Partners IV, L.P. ("AREP IV"), a discretionary, closed-end diversified real estate fund with $286 million in investor commitments.

Investors in ARE BFR included institutional investors, family offices and high net worth individuals. ARE BFR targets the development of single-family build-for-rent assets throughout the United States. To date, ARE BFR has invested in 10 projects totaling 1,317 units comprising a total development cost of $490 million.

As a firm, AREP has invested $312 million into 21 single-family build-for-rent projects totaling $1.03 billion in total development cost and maintains a strong pipeline of single-family build-for-rent projects.

Argosy Real Estate Partners specializes in opportunistic, value-add, core-plus, and Opportunity Zone real estate investments in the lower middle market, focusing on investments that require between $5 and $30 million of equity. Through joint venture structures, Argosy Real Estate Partners invests alongside operating partners who possess substantial market knowledge and a demonstrated track record. As of March 31, 2022, the firm currently has approximately $2.0 billion of gross assets and equity commitments under management and manages ten discretionary, closed-end funds with an investor base of institutional investors, family offices and high net worth individuals. AREP is led by Co-CEOs and Managing Partners David Butler and Andy Stewart and invests nationally from three offices including its headquarters in Philadelphia and additional offices in Denver and San Francisco.

