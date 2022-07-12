Cerus Endovascular Names Stephen Griffin as Chief Executive Officer

FREMONT, Calif. and OXFORD, United Kingdom, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cerus Endovascular Ltd., a privately held, commercial-stage medical device company, announced today the appointment of Stephen Griffin, Ph.D. to Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Dr. Griffin has been with the company since 2014 and was appointed President in 2018. He was critical in assembling the current Cerus Endovascular team and indispensable in creating and establishing the "Contour" brand internationally.

"Stephen played a vital role in helping me create and execute our strategic plan as well as navigating the various regulatory and commercial hurdles in order to achieve our current level of commercial and technical success," stated Dr. Sam Milstein, Chairman of the Board. "Not only has Stephen been the key inventor behind all of the company's implant product portfolio but the high regard with which he is held by his peers has been invaluable in affirming the credibility of the company's technical and commercial platform."

"I am truly honored to accept this role and will continue to give my 100% effort in expanding our global footprint with our portfolio of products," stated Dr. Griffin. "I continue to be excited about the potential of our products and the impact that they already have and will have on patients and their families. I am blessed to have a job I love and to work with so many incredibly smart people. My work never gets old."

About Cerus Endovascular

Cerus Endovascular is a privately held, commercial-stage medical device company engaged in the design and development of highly differentiated and proprietary interventional neuroradiology devices and delivery systems for the treatment of acute, life-threatening neurological conditions, specifically, intracranial aneurysms. The company's CE Marked products, the Contour Neurovascular System™ and the Neqstent Coil Assisted Flow Diverter, expand the number and types of treatable intracranial aneurysms. For more information, please go to: www.cerusendo.com.

