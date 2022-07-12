Artesha Moore To Deliver Keynote Address at Cadmium Spark

The president and CEO of Association Forum will speak to the future of associations at Cadmium's annual conference

FOREST HILL, Md., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadmium has confirmed that Artesha Moore, FASAE, CAE, president and CEO of Association Forum, will deliver the keynote address at their annual conference, Cadmium Spark. The address, which will explore the future of associations and other content-driven organizations, is scheduled for Monday, July 25, 2022, from 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM EDT, at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.

Moore brings with her more than 20 years of association management, including healthcare, engineering, and scientific research institutions. Her recent accomplishments include being selected as an ASAE Fellow and serving as a member of ASAE's Foresight Works Advisory Group. She has served as president and CEO of Association Forum since February 14, 2022.

"We're delighted that Artesha Moore will deliver the keynote address at our annual conference," says Cristyn Johnson, Director of Education and Engagement at Cadmium. "Moore is among the most inspirational leaders in the association space, and we look forward to the insights she will provide to Cadmium Spark attendees."

Entitled "Looking Ahead at the Future of Associations," Moore's keynote address will propose solutions for the challenges currently facing content-driven organizations. These challenges include shifts in funding priorities, a drive for increased transparency, and rapid changes in technology.

Cadmium Spark marks the company's second annual conference since it was formed through the acquisition and merger of five leading software providers in the events, learning, and video technology industry. The conference will provide priceless educational and networking opportunities for users of Cadmium products and other industry professionals.

Select sessions at Cadmium Spark have been approved by the Events Industry Council (EIC) as qualifying for CMP continuing education credit. Interested individuals can explore the schedule or register here. For more information on CMP credits, including a listing of all qualified sessions, click here.

About Cadmium

Cadmium simplifies the production of live, hybrid and virtual events and maximizes the value of online learning with a single, flexible platform designed to capture the chemistry of people, ideas and knowledge. The company's software products are trusted by more than 1000 content-driven organizations worldwide to generate revenue, drive customer retention, and lower operational costs for their events and education initiatives. For more information, visit https://gocadmium.com.

