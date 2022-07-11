Pepsi Bottling Ventures LLC Invests $35 Million to Expand Operating Capacity

New bottling line set to be installed at Winston-Salem production facility; create new jobs

RALEIGH, N.C., July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pepsi Bottling Ventures LLC (PBV) announced today a $35 million investment to install a new state-of-the-art bottling line at its production facility in Winston-Salem, N.C. The line will improve efficiencies in the company's manufacturing operations by optimizing production capacity for some of the bottler's largest growing brands, including Aquafina and Lipton Tea, and PBV-owned brand Nature's Twist.

"This investment is a promise to our customers and consumers that we will continue to meet their beverage needs and demonstrates our long-term commitment to the region and the State of North Carolina," said Derek Hill, President & CEO of PBV. "We're excited about the opportunities that this new line will afford us as we focus on innovation and improving efficiencies. This investment allows us to continue operating at our best and ensures stable and well-paying jobs for years to come."

The new bottling line will produce millions of cases of beverages per year and can manufacture bottles made from 100-percent recycled material. PBV expects to add up to 10 new full-time jobs upon completion of the project.

"Staying connected to the needs of our customers and consumers is at the forefront of how PBV runs its operations," said Matthew Bucherati, Senior Vice President of Operations & Supply Chain at PBV. "Running our operations responsibly and sustainably is paramount. This new line incorporates the latest bottling technology, allowing us to keep up with demand while remaining good stewards in communities where we operate. I'm very proud of this investment and what we're able to deliver to our customers and consumers."

PBV acquired the 526,000 sq. ft. production facility in Winston-Salem, N.C. in 2012. In 2021, the company leased an additional 316,000 sq. ft. warehouse extension due to increased storage needs.

Construction of the new bottling line is scheduled to start in 2023 and is expected to be operational by the end of 2024.

Pepsi Bottling Ventures LLC (PBV) is the largest privately-held manufacturer, seller, and distributor of PepsiCo beverages in North America. A joint venture of Suntory Group and PepsiCo, PBV's portfolio includes Pepsi-Cola, Dr. Pepper, Starbucks, Lipton Teas, Gatorade, Cheerwine, Orangina, and more. Additionally, PBV-owned brands, including Nature's Twist, Twisted Punch, and Sparkling OH! are distributed to the Lower 48 states and Canada through its subsidiary, Ventures Food & Beverage. Headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., PBV has operations in North Carolina, South Carolina, Maryland, and Delaware and over 2,700 employees. Learn more at www.pepsibottlingventures.com.

