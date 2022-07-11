North Highland Goes North With Second UK Office Location

ATLANTA , July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- North Highland, the leading change and transformation consultancy, has expanded its UK presence with a new office in the city centre of Manchester, England. Addressed at number 1 St. Peter's Square, it sits in the heart of both a burgeoning business district and a culturally rich environment.

Named by Forbes as a best consulting firm to work for, North Highland is expected to create more than 100 jobs with the move. The Firm's mission to create "the most enviable culture on the planet," along with its focus on celebrating "changemakers," creates an exciting, differentiated opportunity for ambitious and innovative talent in Manchester.

North Highland's first UK office in London has been around since 2003. It currently employs over 600 people servicing a number of the world's most iconic brands across multiple industries. Although the capital remains an integral part of the Firm's operations, Manchester is the second biggest economy in the UK and boasts a huge digital talent base, making it the perfect location to support the consultancy's growth.

"Through their expansion to Manchester, North Highland will be joining a £5 billion digital eco-system and a highly reputable tech cluster which offers an abundance of commercial opportunities," said Tim Newns, Chief Executive, MIDAS, Manchester's inward investment agency.

The city region also provides a continued pipeline of diverse digital talent – including 24,000 Creative and STEM students – ensuring the right skills and innovative thinking are available to the company as it grows in the city. Recently voted as the best UK city to live for the 11th year running by The Economist, the quality of life on offer here will also play a significant role in contributing to the company's dynamic culture."

"Manchester is the second largest consulting market in the UK and a significant number of our FTSE 100 clients have operations there," said North Highland's Managing Director of Managed Services Tony Doocey. "The city is also easily commutable from neighbouring cities and is a hub that's rich in talent—particularly digital talent—with an emphasis on project portfolio management, change, process, and agile skills."

As we continue to build the most enviable culture on the planet, this opening makes perfect sense for us. It couldn't be more aligned to our current needs, particularly in our large and growing Managed Services deals."

North Highland is currently recruiting for talent to join the team at its new Manchester office. Find out more here: https://www.northhighland.com/locations/emea/manchester.

About North Highland

North Highland makes change happen, helping businesses transform by placing people at the heart of every decision. It's how lasting progress is made. With our blend of workforce, customer, and operational expertise, we're recognized as the world's leading transformation consultancy. We break new ground today, so tomorrow is easier to navigate. Founded in 1992, North Highland is regularly named one of the best places to work. We are a proud member of Cordence Worldwide, a global network of truly connected consultancy firms with the ability to think and deliver together. This means North Highland has more than 3,500 experts in 50+ offices around the globe on hand to partner with you.

For more information, visit www.northhighland.com or connect with us on LinkedIn , Twitter , Instagram , and Facebook .

