Trinity Capital Inc. Announces Remaining 2022 Financial Reporting Dates

PHOENIX, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity Capital Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIN) ("Trinity" or the "Company"), a leading provider of debt and equipment financing to venture capital backed growth stage companies, today announced that it expects to issue quarterly earnings releases after the market closes and hold conference calls at the time indicated on the following dates:

Second quarter 2022: Thursday, August 4, 2022 , at 2:00 p.m. PT ( 5:00 p.m. ET )

Third quarter 2022: Thursday, November 3, 2022 , at 2:00 p.m. PT ( 5:00 p.m. ET )

Fourth quarter 2022: Thursday, March 2, 2023 , at 2:00 p.m. PT ( 5:00 p.m. ET )

Second Quarter 2022 Call Information

To listen to the call, please dial (866) 342-8591 or (203) 518-9713 internationally and reference Conference ID: TRINQ222 if asked, approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A taped replay will be made available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and will remain available until August 11, 2022. To access the replay, please dial (800) 388-6509 or (402) 220-1111.

A live webcast of the financial results conference call will also be available on the investor relations section of the Company's website at ir.trinitycap.com. A replay will be available on the Company's website for 90 days following the conference call.

Dial-in information for the third quarter and fourth quarter 2022 earnings conference calls will be provided at a later date.

About Trinity Capital Inc.

Trinity Capital (Nasdaq: TRIN), an internally managed specialty lending company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, is a leading provider of debt, including loans and equipment financing, to growth stage companies, including venture-backed companies and companies with institutional equity investors. Trinity's investment objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation through investments consisting primarily of term loans and equipment financings and, to a lesser extent, working capital loans, equity and equity-related investments. Trinity believes it is one of only a select group of specialty lenders that has the depth of knowledge, experience, and track record in lending to growth stage companies.

