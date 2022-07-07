Coastal Cultivars, Growers of the No.9 Sun Flower Collection, to Utilize Ultra-Premium, All-Natural Soil from Coast of Maine

Coastal Cultivars, Growers of the No.9 Sun Flower Collection, to Utilize Ultra-Premium, All-Natural Soil from Coast of Maine

While most cultivations are cutting costs and quality, Coastal Cultivars makes no compromises to deliver the best cannabis in Massachusetts

BOSTON, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coastal Cultivars (www.number9collection.com), an all-natural, sustainable, sun-grown cannabis farm in Massachusetts, announced it will be using a new, all-natural, ultra-premium soil developed by Coast of Maine. The soil will be used as the primary growth medium for Coastal Cultivars' No.9 Sunflower Collection brand of cannabis products.

In an increasingly competitive cannabis market, most cultivations look to cut costs and sacrifice quality by relying solely on artificial growing mediums, synthetic nutrient inputs, and power-consuming grow lights.

In contrast to industry trends, Coastal Cultivars has partnered with Coast of Maine and will begin utilizing its all-natural, nutrient-rich soils to grow craft-quality cannabis with extremely rich terpenes and robust flowers.

Specifically, Coastal Cultivars will use Coast of Maine's "Stonington Blend Organic & Natural Grower's Mix" for the cultivation of its No.9 Sunflower Collection of finished cannabis products.

This ultra-premium soil contains mycorrhizal fungi, kelp, and alfalfa meal, as well as peat, coconut fiber and compost.

"I wanted to bring my father's experience as a tenth-generation banana farmer in Gujarat, India, to our cultivation here on Buzzards Bay," said Krishna Gandhi, Owner of Coastal Cultivars. "Like bananas, cannabis is a heavy feeder, and investing in healthy soil is the best way to produce an exceptional craft crop."

Coastal Cultivars is based in the agriculture-rich community of Wareham, MA, along Buzzards Bay. The bay's unique microclimate provides a longer growing season and the perfect setting for the cultivation of high-quality, sun-grown crops. The company is committed to environmentally-friendly farming methods including the use of on-site artesian well water, custom blended amendments, and traditional farming practices. This results in ultra-clean plants with unique characteristics.

For more information on Coastal Cultivars, visit: www.coastalcultivars.com

For more information on the No.9 Collection, visit: www.number9collection.com

For more information on Coast of Maine, visit: www.coastofmaine.com

Cannabis may only be purchased legally through a licensed dispensary by adults at least 21 years of age.

About Coastal Cultivars

The Coastal Cultivars portfolio of businesses includes local cultivation, craft cannabis products, and retail store operations. With decades of experience in the licensed cannabis industry and both local and national expertise, the Coastal Cultivars team strives to give its customers best-in-class products and a superb retail experience. The team is proud to be part of a progressive movement working to ensure safe cannabis access for consumers, and supports sustainable cannabis cultivation through the Sun and Soil initiative.

MEDIA ONLY:

Contact:

The Innovation Agency

310-571-5592

hello@inov8.us

View original content:

SOURCE No9 Collection