AudioCodes Announces Second Quarter 2022 Reporting Date

LOD, Israel, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AudioCodes (NASDAQ: AUDC), a leading vendor of advanced communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace, today announced that it will release financial results for its Second quarter 2022 on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, before the market open on NASDAQ, reflecting the quarterly period ended June 30, 2022. AudioCodes' financial results will be released over the news wires and will also be posted on its corporate website.

On Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, AudioCodes will conduct a conference call to discuss the Second quarter 2022 results, which will be webcasted simultaneously. The call will be hosted by Shabtai Adlersberg, AudioCodes' President and Chief Executive Officer, and Niran Baruch, AudioCodes' Chief Financial Officer.

Investors are invited to listen to the call live by dialing 888-506-0062 in the USA or +1 973-528-0011 internationally or via webcast on the AudioCodes investor website at http://www.audiocodes.com/investors-lobby. Please visit the website at least 15 minutes prior to the call to register, download, and install any necessary audio software. A replay of the call will be available on the AudioCodes investor website approximately two hours after the conference call has ended.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ: AUDC) (TASE: AUDC) is a leading vendor of advanced communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. AudioCodes enables enterprises and service providers to build and operate all-IP voice networks for unified communications, contact centers, and hosted business services. AudioCodes offers a broad range of innovative products, solutions and services that are used by large multi-national enterprises and leading tier-1 operators around the world.

For more information on AudioCodes, visit http://www.audiocodes.com.

Statements concerning AudioCodes' business outlook or future economic performance; product introductions and plans and objectives related thereto; and statements concerning assumptions made or expectations as to any future events, conditions, performance or other matters, are "forward-looking statements'' as that term is defined under U.S. Federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated in such statements. These risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to: the effect of global economic conditions in general and conditions in AudioCodes' industry and target markets in particular; shifts in supply and demand; market acceptance of new products and the demand for existing products; the impact of competitive products and pricing on AudioCodes' and its customers' products and markets; timely product and technology development, upgrades and the ability to manage changes in market conditions as needed; possible need for additional financing; the ability to satisfy covenants in the Company's loan agreements; possible disruptions from acquisitions; the ability of AudioCodes to successfully integrate the products and operations of acquired companies into AudioCodes' business; and other factors detailed in AudioCodes' filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. AudioCodes assumes no obligation to update the information in this release.

