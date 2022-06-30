Kohler Launches Purist Suspend Ceiling-Mount Kitchen Faucet

The new leading-edge design reimagines the kitchen faucet

KOHLER, Wis., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kohler, a global leader in the manufacture and innovation of kitchen and bathroom products, launches the new, Purist Suspend Kitchen Faucet. The Purist Suspend pushes the boundaries of traditional kitchen faucet design by mounting from the ceiling for a striking aesthetic and unrivaled performance. Consistent with the existing Purist product family, Purist Suspend is minimalist, sleek, and continues to expand the possibilities of innovative design.

The faucet's hose is mounted on the ceiling with a precise pivoting arm that can be adjusted to any preferred hanging height for 8' to 10' ceilings and stays at the height previously used. A swing arm offers 180 degrees of rotation, allowing for easy and convenient placement over the sink. The spray head is weighted to help eliminate excess swaying or splashing.

The Purist Suspend is controlled by a wireless and water-resistant remote puck with an intuitive interface. The puck can be placed anywhere in the kitchen, maintains a battery life of one month, and can be used while charging. Kohler marries this stunning form with the functionality synonymous with the brand's kitchen faucet offerings. The Purist Suspend offers various spray options to enhance the user experience including Sweep Spray, a powerful prep and cleaning spray, Pause Technology, a button that allows users to pause the water flow to move the spray head without a mess, Boost Technology, a boot of faster water for filling pots and cleaning, and MasterClean spray face, and easy-to-clean spray face that withstands mineral buildup.

The faucet is available in Polished Chrome, Vibrant Stainless, Matte Black, and Vibrant Brushed Moderne Brass to complement a variety of home styles. For more information, please visit kohler.com.

Founded in 1873 and headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin, Kohler Co. is one of America's oldest and largest privately held companies comprised of more than 40,000 associates. With more than 50 manufacturing locations worldwide, Kohler is a global leader in the design, innovation and manufacture of kitchen and bath products; luxury cabinetry, tile, and lighting; engines, generators, and clean energy solutions; and owner/operator of two, five-star hospitality and golf resort destinations in Kohler, Wisconsin, and St. Andrews, Scotland. Kohler's Whistling Straits golf course recently hosted the 43rd Ryder Cup. The company also develops solutions to address pressing issues, such as clean water and sanitation, for underserved communities around the world to enhance the quality of life for current and future generations. For more details, please visit kohlercompany.com.

