FC Bayern Munich announces new Managing Director for the Americas

NEW YORK, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FC Bayern Munich has today announced the appointment of Dee Kundra as Managing Director for the Americas.

Kundra joined FC Bayern in 2017 as Head of Marketing & Communications to lead the club's audience development and brand positioning strategy within North, Central and south America. In that time, the club has successfully increased their Americas fan base and further established its brand in the region.

Her new responsibilities include advancing the club's strategic objectives, working directly with headquarters to drive organizational success. She will report into Moritz Mattes, FC Bayern Munich's Chief of Staff responsible for the steering and development of the club's international offices in New York, Shanghai and Bangkok under the stewardship of Andreas Jung, FC Bayern's Executive Board Member responsible for marketing.

"Dee has proven herself to be an important part of our senior executive team. Her contribution to the club's successes in the Americas over the last five years has been substantial. We are confident that she will guide the team into an even stronger position of growth within the region," commented FC Bayern Munich Executive Board Member – Marketing, Andreas Jung.

"I am honored to be trusted by the FC Bayern board, in particular Andreas Jung, to take the lead for our operations in the Americas. This appointment comes at an exciting time for the sport of soccer as the region sets its sights on the 2026 FIFA World Cup and beyond," said Dee Kundra, FC Bayern Munich, Managing Director – Americas.

Prior to joining FC Bayern, Kundra acquired a wealth of international experience holding senior roles at the New York Cosmos and Liverpool FC as well as working on Barclays' global sponsorship of the Premier League at Lexis Agency.

