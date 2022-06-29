BrokerTech Ventures and InsureTech Connect Announce 2nd Year of Collaboration

BrokerTech Ventures to fuel BrokerTech Connect during ITC 2022 Conference

DES MOINES, Iowa, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BrokerTech Ventures (BTV), the industry's first broker-led group and accelerator program chartered by 15 super-regional independent brokerage firms, announced the 2nd year of a strategic collaboration with InsureTech Connect (ITC), the largest insurance technology (insurtech) conference and convening platform in the world. BTV will once again fuel ITC's BrokerTech Connect series, an insurtech series during the conference for the broker-centric community, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

"We are extremely excited about this second year of collaboration between BTV and InsureTech Connect," said Dan Keough, Holmes Murphy Chairman and CEO and BTV Co-CEO. "The ITC platform brings together the greatest minds around insurtech trends, technologies, and applications. Our desire to engage in and fuel BrokerTech Connect comes from BTV's industry position as the convener of broker-centric innovation, ideation, and communication for the global insurance ecosystem. We represent the brokerage community and the voice of the client, and we believe there is significant value in the community the ITC team has been building since 2016."

BTV and ITC partnered not only in 2020, as they collaborated around the Agency Connect Virtual Conference, which attracted 2,000+ brokers, agents, and broker tech attendees from across the globe, but also in 2021, as BTV led out ITC's BrokerTech Connect.

"We are thrilled to once again partner with BTV for ITC Vegas 2022. BrokerTech Connect is one of the most engaging content features of ITC each year, showcasing solutions and strategies to improve broker workflows, and ultimately enhance the customer experience in insurance. We appreciate the vision that BTV's leadership shared with us when first developing BrokerTech Connect and look forward to another insightful gathering of their thought leaders and partners in September," said Bill Harris, Chief Revenue Officer of InsureTech Connect.

The BTV 2022 Accelerator program and third cohort class recently rounded out its session during which time BTV provided funding, a curriculum, and an intentional network exposure to the 12 startups from around the world who were selected.

BTV's partners represent a combined 29 premiere insurance brands, as well as multi-billions of dollars in premiums and overall distribution. BrokerTech Connect will include broker-centric thought leaders, industry expertise, entertainment, and a BTV demo day featuring the insurtech companies that are a part of the 2020, 2021, and 2022 cohort classes.

"As BTV continues to grow the depth and breadth of our agency, carrier, capital, and startup relationships within the insurtech space, building an alliance with InsureTech Connect made sense," said Susan Hatten, BTV COO. "We bring the broker-centric insights to collaborate around BrokerTech Connect, and we are thrilled to work with the InsureTech Connect team to create an even greater experience by leveraging our BrokerTech Ventures brand and community."

About BrokerTech Ventures

Based in the insurance nucleus of Des Moines, Iowa, BrokerTech Ventures (BTV) is the first broker-led convening platform and accelerator program focused on delivering innovation to the insurance broker industry. Founded in 2019, BTV provides a venue for the best minds in insurance and technology to collaborate and bring to market leading-edge ideas and solutions. BTV invests in the research and testing for each of the chosen startups, provides access to veteran industry mentors, and helps scale the technology to market through broker distribution channels. Learn more at www.brokertechventures.com, or follow us on Twitter (@BrokerTechVen), LinkedIn, or Facebook.

About InsureTech Connect

InsureTech Connect (ITC) is the world's largest insurtech event, offering unparalleled access to the largest and most comprehensive gathering of tech entrepreneurs, investors, and insurance industry executives from across the globe. Founded by Jay Weintraub and Caribou Honig, ITC has been attended by over 25,000 people from 65+ countries. InsureTech Connect 2022 will be held September 20-22, 2022, at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. For more information, please visit http://www.insuretechconnect.com.

