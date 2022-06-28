Now open: Six model homes and multiple inspiration centers at Arras Park in Thornton, Colo.

Now open: Six model homes and multiple inspiration centers at Arras Park in Thornton, Colo.

DENVER, Colo., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Now open at Arras Park in Thornton, Colo., are six model homes in varying single-family home and townhome options along with multiple inspiration centers including the BeWell Center which explores the highly efficient, healthful designs of the BeWell Houses.

McStain Neighborhoods - Arras Park Logo (PRNewsfoto/McStain Neighborhoods - Arras Park) (PRNewswire)

"Our pride and joy are creating homes that people can grow old in; homes that are built with our family's and our environment's well-being in mind," says Rick Lambert, vice president of operations for McStain. "The BeWell Center's exhibits break down how our intentionally-designed new homes are better all around."

Exclusively built and delivered by McStain, Arras Park is the company's signature community and is full of BeWell Houses. These are homes of the future that come with prepaid (and activated) solar among a suite of other green building components.

Arras Park's main sales office is located at 2980 East 102nd Place inside the 5031 Plan, a large single-family home with garage in the front.

"This home is perfectly sized and quite a showpiece with three bedrooms and a loft upstairs, a gracious flow from great room to dining to kitchen, and a window-filled office," says Danielle Davis, vice president of sales and marketing for McStain. "The additional two bedrooms downstairs fully equip this high-efficiency home with more than enough space for a growing family and a growing passion for entertaining."

Beyond the communal raised garden beds are two more model homes showcasing the 4630 and 4650 Plans with alley-facing garages. Each is unique in its design and inspiration space:

10273 Milwaukee Street is a gorgeously-appointed model home with intimate yet flowing spaces.

10263 Milwaukee Street is home to the BeWell Center – an exhibit outlining the components of McStain's BeWell House – and kids' play space.

The remaining inspiration center and three model homes live across the winding path in a 3-plex townhome replete with character-rich materials. The three distinct townhome designs feature two and three-story plans with options to configure spaces to meet buyers' varying needs.

McStain is named the 2022 EnergyStar Partner of the Year by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and U.S. Department of Energy for its contributions to protecting the environment through superior energy achievements. Its signature community, Arras Park, is currently the largest WaterSense Certified community in Colorado.

Model home open hours and directions are available at www.McStain.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE McStain Neighborhoods - Arras Park