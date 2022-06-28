Eliassen Group Appoints New Leadership to Expand Expertise

READING, Mass., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eliassen Group, a strategic consulting company, announced today the appointment of individuals to several crucial roles: Eleanore Doyle as President, Global Head of Life Sciences and Doug Nelson as Chief Financial Officer. The company has also announced the promotion of Tom Hart to the position of President – Talent Solutions and Scott Cordeiro as President – Professional Services. These updates will enhance our Executive Leadership team that propels our company forward.

As President, Global Head of Life Sciences for a company of Eliassen Group – EG Life Sciences, Eleanore will be charged with leading Operational oversight and overall growth and capabilities, actively working with our consulting and talent solution verticals to deliver enterprise-integrated solutions. She has more than 30 years of industry experience in both Life Science and IT industries, and she spent 18 years in the Contract Research Organization (CRO) industry, where she led global Functional Service Provider (FSP) strategy and delivery.

Doug will oversee Eliassen Group's financial strategy as the company continues to scale its operations to drive profitable growth and support major initiatives. Prior to joining Eliassen, Doug Nelson served as the Vice President of Finance and Accounting at a tech-enabled roadside assistance company focused on the OEM and Auto Insurance industries. Prior to that, Doug held senior finance leadership positions for retail and healthcare companies.

Since joining Eliassen Group in 2012, Tom Hart has overseen talent solutions for regional organizations. Previously, Tom served as the executive vice president for client management, commercial consulting, talent acquisition, operations management, and information technology for a strategic human resources company within the financial space.

Scott Cordeiro joined the company in 2009, and since then he has overseen the growth of professional services, where he is charged with driving overall growth and capabilities, actively managing executive relationships, providing field support to leadership, and integrating new professional services capabilities in business and technology.

"It's incredible to see some of our exceptional leaders rise to take on increased responsibility in the company, and we're equally thrilled to welcome incredible new talent to our team," said Eliassen Group CEO Dave MacKeen. "All four of these folks personally impact and enhance the experience for our clients, and they will guide both Eliassen Group and EG Life Sciences to new heights."

