Duke Energy announces grant opportunities for nonprofits dedicated to social justice, racial equity in North Carolina

40 nonprofits serving communities of color will receive $25,000 grants for general operating funds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy today announced the third year of its $1 million grant opportunity through the Duke Energy Foundation for North Carolina nonprofit organizations working for social justice and racial equity.

Applications will be reviewed through a competitive grant cycle, and $25,000 grants will be awarded for general operating funds at eligible nonprofits.

"For many years, we have supported and partnered with nonprofits across the state working to eliminate systemic barriers," said Stephen De May, Duke Energy's North Carolina president. "As we recognize there is more work to do, these grants will support organizations on the front lines advocating for racial equity."

The North Carolina Social Justice and Racial Equity grant cycle will operate with the following strategic principles:

Nonprofits with a history of championing social justice and racial equity work on behalf of people of color, as represented in their mission statements and previous bodies of work, are the priority for this program.

Nonprofits led by people of color, a historically underfunded group across philanthropy, will be given additional consideration in the grant review process.

Organizations awarded a Social Justice and Racial Equity grant in 2020 and 2021 are eligible to apply again in 2022.

The nonprofit applicant may be a governmental entity if the organization meets the strategic principles listed above.

All regions of North Carolina served by Duke Energy Progress or Duke Energy Carolinas are eligible.

"It is time for low-wage earners of color to be part of the technology explosion," said Sharon C. Goodson, executive director, North Carolina Community Action Association, a 2021 grant recipient. "Technology moves at an incredible pace. Those not immersed in it get left behind – and fast. Our goal is to ensure that families in communities of color are equipped with the high-tech training required to compete in the digital workplace and ultimately be lifted out of poverty. Duke Energy's support of these initiatives is significant in moving this work forward."

Grant applications should come from organizations with primary missions of addressing social justice and racial equity. Initiatives of focus for interested organizations may include but are not limited to:

Trainings and policy reform.

Environmental justice.

Civic engagement for communities of color.

Reducing disparate outcomes for people of color through education and workforce development.

Legal assistance, including pathways to citizenship.

Criminal justice reform, including community policing.

The grant application is open now through Aug. 31, 2022. Eligible nonprofits should visit duke-energy.com/RacialEquity to access the application and materials. Nonprofits can also register and join us for a webinar to learn more about this grant opportunity. Applicants will be notified about the outcome of their applications before Oct. 31.

