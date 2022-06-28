DRAYER PHYSICAL THERAPY OPENS OUTPATIENT CLINIC IN ELKTON, MD.

At 132 E. Pulaski Highway in The Shoppes at East Pulaski

ELKTON, Md. , June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Drayer Physical Therapy Institute opened an outpatient clinic today at 132 E. Pulaski Highway in The Shoppes at East Pulaski.

Drayer Physical Therapy Institute (PRNewswire)

The clinic is open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and by appointment on Saturday. To make an appointment, call 443-671-1119 or visit drayerpt.com.

Drayer offers in-clinic and telehealth options for outpatient orthopedic physical therapy. They include manual therapy, injury prevention, return to performance, total joint replacement, concussion management and vestibular rehabilitation programs.

Clinic director Heather Harris, a lifelong Maryland resident, earned a master's degree in physical therapy from Springfield College. She joined Drayer in 2005 and has more than 26 years of experience as a physical therapist.

Founded in 2002 with the opening of its first clinic in Bel Air, Drayer has two locations there as well as in Aberdeen, Baltimore (White Marsh-Overlea), Cockeysville (North Timonium), Edgewood, Fallston, Fulton and Rising Sun.

Drayer, part of the Upstream Rehabilitation family of clinical care, offers access to care within 24 hours and works with all insurance types.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Upstream Rehabilitation