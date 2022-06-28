DocFox automates complex, high-risk business member onboarding for VSECU

Credit union chooses fintech to streamline account opening for complex commercial businesses

BOSTON, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DocFox, the leading provider of automated business account opening software for financial institutions, today announced VSECU has chosen the fintech to automate complex account onboarding for its business members.

For over 75 years, VSECU has been committed to the mission of "people helping people" in all that the organization does in its local financial community. With locations throughout Vermont and New Hampshire, VSECU offers a full suite of services to business and personal banking members with a triple focus on people, planet, and prosperity. For local businesses and nonprofits, VSECU offers solutions from the most simple to the most complex, to meet the needs of scaling community member initiatives.

DocFox was selected for its ability to streamline and automate the process behind opening business member accounts at VSECU. Now, the credit union can onboard any business or high-risk account quickly and compliantly, all in a single-flow experience. DocFox will allow the VSECU workforce to save time, eliminating manual back-end work like collating and managing documents. For ongoing due diligence on high-risk accounts, DocFox will enable the team to digitize by reducing manual work done with physical document packs.

"VSECU has always been committed to providing the best experiences for its members and employees through our culture of values," says Gregory Huysman, Director of Business Lending and Services at VSECU. "To continue to deliver on this promise, DocFox will empower the VSECU team to be more confident and comfortable in opening even the most complex and high-risk business accounts, so that they can focus on delivering personalized service within our community."

"Providing best-in-class service is critical to being a mission-driven organization that values its members and employees alike," explains DocFox CEO Ryan Canin. "With automated, streamlined business account opening workflows in DocFox, VSECU can continue to lead in innovating community engagement, regardless of the complexities its business members encounter."

About DocFox

DocFox is the leading provider of automated business account opening software, used by over 250 financial institutions worldwide including banks, credit unions, crypto companies, and fintechs. DocFox creates a streamlined onboarding experience, simplifying and automating previously manual tasks for both applicants and financial institutions.

About VSECU

VSECU is a member-owned cooperative and not for profit credit union for everybody who lives or works in Vermont, offering a full range of affordable financial products and services to its member-owners. VSECU is committed to improving the lives of Vermonters by empowering possibilities for greater social, environmental, and financial prosperity.

