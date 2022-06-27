TRICORBRAUN NAMED TO GREATER ST. LOUIS 2022 TOP WORKPLACES LIST

ST. LOUIS, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global packaging leader TricorBraun announced today that it has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2022 honor by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch Top Workplaces program. Based solely on employee feedback gathered through Energage LLC, the anonymous survey measured 15 culture drivers that are critical to organizational success, including alignment, execution, and connection.

www.tricorbraun.com (PRNewswire)

"Our ability to serve customers exceptionally well, our company growth, our unique culture – it's all due to our incredible team members around the globe," said Court Carruthers, president and CEO, TricorBraun. "We are focused on being the Best Place for the Best People in Packaging; for 120 years it has been the foundation of our strategy and our success. We are honored to receive this recognition."

Founded in St. Louis in 1902, TricorBraun is North America's largest primary packaging distributor and one of the largest providers of packaging in the world. The company serves consumer packaged goods companies, from cutting-edge start-ups to the world's most iconic brands in several industries, including: personal care and household cleaning; food and beverage; beer, spirits and wine; and healthcare/nutraceutical. From rigid to flexible packaging, stock and custom capabilities, and countless options of materials, industries, and markets served, TricorBraun's range of packaging solutions sets it apart. TricorBraun has more than 2,000 team members in more than 100 locations throughout the Americas, Europe, Asia and Australia.

The company is hiring for multiple roles; see TricorBraun's current job openings for additional information.

"During this challenging time, Top Workplaces is a beacon of light for organizations, and a sign of resiliency and strong business performance," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "When you give employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and business."

About TricorBraun

Founded in 1902, TricorBraun is a global packaging leader and North America's largest distributor of primary packaging. We provide innovative solutions across a wide array of customer end markets in plastic, glass, and aluminum containers, closures, dispensers, tubes, and flexibles. Our award-winning Design & Engineering Center provides forward-thinking design, driven by consumer insight and creative solutions. We leverage our global supply chain expertise, expansive and sustainable footprint, and unmatched purchasing power to identify the best sourcing partners and cost-effective solutions for our customers. TricorBraun is comprised of more than 2,000 packaging professionals operating from more than 100 locations across the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Australia.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TricorBraun