NinjaTrader, Tradovate Among First to Offer New Nano Bitcoin Futures from Coinbase Derivatives Exchange

Commission-Free Offering, Accessible Technology Give Individuals Affordable New Path to Investing, Hedging in Crypto

CHICAGO, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NinjaTrader Group, LLC, a global leader in clearing, brokerage and technology solutions for active traders through its subsidiaries NinjaTrader and Tradovate, today announced that that its firms are among the first to offer the new Nano Bitcoin futures (BIT) contract just launched by Coinbase Derivatives Exchange. Individuals can trade this cryptocurrency futures contract via NinjaTrader or Tradovate without any commissions or market data fees.

NinjaTrader (PRNewswire)

Martin Franchi, CEO of NinjaTrader Group, said: "We're thrilled to continue supporting global exchange product innovation tailored to the retail community. These exciting, affordable and accessible products will be available on our platform from the moment they launch. Our unique offering of commission-free trading and innovative trading solutions provides active and new traders alike a straightforward way to take a position or hedge their exposure in the crypto market in a regulated U.S. exchange environment. We anticipate significant interest in this new contract and believe it is a perfect product and market fit as retail investors continue to flock to the futures markets."

Boris Ilyevsky, Head of Coinbase Derivatives Exchange, said: "We're excited to be working alongside the NinjaTrader and Tradovate team. NinjaTrader's reputation within the retail futures sector is unparalleled, and Tradovate has collaborated with us from day one by sharing our values in creating best-in-class products for their customers. We couldn't be more excited to continue our partnership with them and innovate on new products together for the retail community."

Each Nano Bitcoin futures contract is sized at 1/100 the price of a bitcoin, representing the smallest size cryptocurrency futures contract available today. The contract enables traders to go long or short bitcoin, providing an opportunity to take advantage of the markets going in either direction. Those who have an existing crypto position can use the new Nano Bitcoin contract to hedge against that position, and others who may have been reluctant to invest in bitcoin directly can participate in the movement of the price for a much smaller investment.

Nano Bitcoin futures are the most recent addition to the tradable products available through NinjaTrader and Tradovate designed to increase accessibility to the dynamic futures markets. Through support of the rapidly expanding retail trader audience, as well as ongoing product and service innovation following NinjaTrader's acquisition of Tradovate Holdings, LLC in January 2022, the combined entity exceeded 10.2 million futures contracts traded in May 2022.

About NinjaTrader Group, LLC

NinjaTrader provides award-winning trading software and futures brokerage services to active futures traders. Founded in 2003, NinjaTrader has evolved into an industry leader supporting over 500,000 traders around the globe with best-in-class technology, discount commissions and world-class support. Tradovate, a subsidiary of NinjaTrader Group, is an online futures brokerage firm dedicated to meeting the needs of active retail traders. Tradovate offers a modern, cloud-based futures trading platform and subscription-based, commission-free trading. Tradovate powers futures trading from anywhere, with complete access to download the platform for Windows and/or Mac, log in on the web with Chrome and other browsers, and trade via mobile Apple or Android devices.

For more information, visit www.ninjatrader.com and www.tradovate.com or on Twitter at @NinjaTrader and @Tradovate.

FULL RISK DISCLOSURE: Futures, foreign currency and options trading contains substantial risk and is not for every investor. An investor could potentially lose all or more than the initial investment. Risk capital is money that can be lost without jeopardizing one's financial security or lifestyle. Only risk capital should be used for trading and only those with sufficient risk capital should consider trading. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. Trading virtual currency derivatives have a variety of unique and potentially significant risks. Please read the CFTC & NFA virtual Currency Transaction Disclosures prior to any virtual currency trading.

Tradovate (PRNewsFoto/Tradovate) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NinjaTrader; Tradovate