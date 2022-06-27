Nero Consulting Ranked Among Elite Managed Service Providers on Channel Futures 2022 NextGen 101 List

The NextGen 101 List Honors Partners Building MSP Practices

NEW YORK, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nero Consulting has been named as one of the world's premier managed service providers on the prestigious Channel Futures 2022 NextGen 101 rankings.

The NextGen 101 list honors industry-leading managed service and technology providers who are driving a new wave of growth and innovation for the tech channel via the groundbreaking solutions they deliver for their customers. The Channel Futures NextGen 101 are those companies that hold great promise given the leading-edge information technology and communication solutions they offer. Many of those business models revolve around generating recurring revenue from cloud, security and unified communications, among others.

Given that they represent the future of the technology channel and IT industry, the Channel Futures NextGen 101 are the growth organizations to watch in the channel today. This year's NextGen 101 winners were selected from applications received for the 2022 Channel Futures MSP 501.

Channel Futures is pleased to name Nero Consulting to the 2022 NextGen 101.

"It's an honor to be on this list because it demonstrates Nero's commitment to technology innovation and expertise" said Anthony Oren, CEO of Nero Consulting. "Our awesome team at Nero are proud of the technology impact they are making with our customers!"

Channel Futures strives to ensure that their partner communities are being recognized for what they do best and are therefore creating programs targeted toward their needs. The NextGen 101 represents that effort.

"The NextGen 101 is designed specifically to honor partners dedicating resources to building out their practices — all while maintaining the integrity of their core businesses," said Allison Francis, senior news editor at Channel Futures. "These companies truly represent the future of the technology channel and IT industry. They are most assuredly some of the most watched organizations in the channel today."

"As the technology industry and channel enter a very challenging market, channel leaders are looking for ways to accelerate growth. The Channel Futures NextGen 101 represents some of the fastest-growth and high-potential MSPs in the market today. These companies are providing innovative approaches to customer solutions and partner engagement never seen before. They truly represent the future of the channel, said Robert DeMarzo, vice president of content for Informa Tech Channels.

The data collected by the annual NextGen 101 and MSP 501 drive Channel Futures' market intelligence insights, creating robust data sets and data-based trend reports that support our editorial coverage, event programming, community and networking strategies and educational offerings.

Background

The 2022 MSP 501 and NextGen 101 lists are based on data collected by Channel Futures. Data was collected online from Feb. 1-April 30, 2022. The MSP 501 list recognizes top managed service providers based on metrics including recurring revenue, profit margin and other factors.

About Channel Futures

Channel Futures is a media and events platform serving companies in the information and communication technologies (ICT) channel industry with insights, industry analysis, peer engagement, business information and in-person events. We provide information, perspective, and connection for the entire channel ecosystem. This community includes technology and communications consultants, integrators, sellers, MSPs, agents, vendors and providers.

Our properties include the Channel Futures MSP 501, a list of the most influential and fastest-growing providers of managed services in the technology industry; Channel Partners events, which delivers unparalleled in-person events including Channel Partners Conference & Expo, the MSP 501 Summit and Channel Partners Europe; and Allies of the Channel Council (ACC) and DEI Community Group, our initiatives to educate, support and promote diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) in the ICT channel industry. Channel Futures is where the world meets the channel; we are leading Channel Partners forward. More information is available at channelfutures.com.

Channel Futures is part of Informa Tech, a market-leading B2B information provider with depth and specialization in ICT sector. Every year, we welcome 14,000+ subscribers to our research, more than 4 million unique monthly visitors to our digital communities, 18,200+ students to our training programs and 225,000 delegates to our events.

