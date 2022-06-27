Öhlins® Racing Business Enters Technical Partnership With Scuderia Ferrari F1 Team

UPPLANDS VÄSBY, Sweden, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ӧhlins® Racing, a subsidiary of Tenneco Inc, has entered into a technical partnership with Scuderia Ferrari, which campaigns the two F1-75 cars – driven by Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz – in the Formula One World Championship. Ӧhlins is one of the most respected brands in motorsports and mountain biking, offering leading-edge suspension technologies that together have helped win more than 400 racing championships.

"We are excited and proud to announce our formal technical partnership with Scuderia Ferrari and to be able to work in collaboration with one of world's most prestigious vehicle manufacturers," said Henrik Johansson, managing director Öhlins Racing AB.

Ӧhlins engineers have worked closely with the Ferrari team for more than five years. Now, as a Ferrari Technical Partner, it will advance and accelerate the development of leading-edge suspension technologies that help maximize on-track performance, according to Claes Hesling, Director Auto Racing, Ӧhlins.

"It all started with a short email back in 2015," Hesling said. "Since then, the technical collaboration between Scuderia Ferrari and Öhlins Racing has grown stronger every year. I am very proud of the work we have accomplished together during this time. Now, as an official Ferrari Technical Partner, I am very much looking forward to creating an even stronger bond between Scuderia Ferrari and Öhlins Racing for the future."

For more information about Öhlins Racing technologies, please visit www.ohlins.com .

About Öhlins®

Öhlins Racing has been an integrated part of the motorsport industry as well as the motorcycle and automotive industry for over 40 years. Our focus has always been on high-quality products, service and support, all the way from Formula 1 circuits to the local, national racing events in over 50 distributing countries.

For more information visit www.ohlins.com .

About Tenneco

Tenneco is one of the world's leading designers, manufacturers and marketers of automotive products for original equipment and aftermarket customers, with full year 2021 revenues of $18 billion and approximately 71,000 team members working at more than 260 sites worldwide. Through our four business groups, Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air and Powertrain, Tenneco is driving advancements in global mobility by delivering technology solutions for diversified global markets, including light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport and the aftermarket.

Visit www.tenneco.com to learn more.

